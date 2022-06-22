With the official start of summer bringing triple-digit temps, swimming season is officially upon us. Here are some ways to beat the heat this summer, as well as some tips to help you stay safe while cooling off.
Public swimming pools
Bret Harte Aquatic Center located at Bret Harte High School in Angels Camp offers open swim hours 2-4 p.m. on weekdays, as well as swim lessons, aqua exercise classes and lap swimming for adults. During open or lap swim hours, kids pay $3 and adults pay $4, while classes are $6. Aquatics Director Katlyn Rugo says she also hopes to add Saturday open swim hours and Wednesday family night swims from 7-9 p.m. with just $2 admission for all ages in July, pending staffing needs for those additional times. For more information, call (209) 736-8321.
Calaveras High School in San Andreas also has a lap pool with open swim hours Tuesday through Friday Open from 4:30- 6:00 p.m. for $3. Public swimming will be available July 22. For more information call (209) 754-2335.
Neighboring counties have several pools to choose from, including Twain Harte, Tuolumne, Columbia and Sonora pools on the Tuolumne side, and four more to choose from in Amador.
Through July 8, recreational swim hours at the Sonora Pool are from 2-4 p.m. on weekdays, and 2-5:30 p.m. on Sundays, with Family Night starting at 6 p.m. on Sundays and going until 9 p.m.
July 9 through Aug. 14, recreational swim hours will be from 1-4 p.m. on weekdays and
1-5:30 p.m. on Sundays, with family night from 6-9 p.m. on Sundays.
Twain Harte and Tuolumne Pools have recreational swim time from 1-5 p.m. every day but Sunday and both have weekend family nights. Fees at all Tuolumne County pools are $3 for ages 18-61, $2 for seniors and children ages 3-17, and free for children under 3. Family rates and fitness classes are also available. For more information call (209) 533-5663.
Amador County has pools in Jackson at Detert Park, Sutter Creek at Amador High, Ione at Ione Jr. High, and the Plymouth Pool. Daily admission is $6 for adults and $5 for seniors and children. A family pool pass gets up to 6 family members in to any of the pools. Individual and seasonal passes are available as well. For more information call (209) 223-6359.
Rivers, lakes and creeks
There are many nearby “watering holes” to choose from, including beaches at rivers, lakes, and local creeks.
These spots are always popular on hot days, but extra care should be taken when swimming in rivers such as the Mokelumne, where currents can be fast and waters frigid. Below is a statement from the Calaveras County Sheriff regarding safety when swimming.
The sheriff’s office would like to remind everyone that rivers in the surrounding areas are
running cold and although some areas have unseasonably low water, the current may be dangerously deceiving. In some areas, the surface of the water may look calm, however, a strong current may exist beneath the surface of the water. Cold water can quickly surprise an unprepared swimmer and can cause a person to lose their ability to swim. Even at low levels, most of the rivers in Calaveras County are full of hazards which include rocks, stumps, and branches or obstructions known as “strainers” which can trap a person in or under water.
The sheriff’s office suggests that the following precautions be followed:
• Wear a life jacket
• Never jump/dive off bridges or rocks
• Obey posted signs and take note of signs which warn of fluctuating water levels
• Keep children within view at all times and do not leave them unattended
• Watch for signs of prolonged exposure to cold water
• Don’t drink alcohol or use drugs while swimming or operating a vessel
•Each body of water (lakes and ponds) has its own hazards. Use a life vest when swimming in water with low visibility. Several bodies of water have varying topography, some with sharp drop-offs. Enter the water feet first. Never dive headfirst into the water if you do not know how deep it is.
•Fence pools and spas on all sides and use a lock on the entrance gate.
•Learn CPR
In case of an emergency, dial 911.