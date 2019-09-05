Elementary students schooled on wastewater

Fourth, fifth and sixth graders from San Andreas Elementary School arrived in droves to the San Andreas Sanitation District (SASD) wastewater treatment facility last week.
On a walking tour of the wastewater plant, kids were able to see heavy equipment in action, participate in a team-building water pipe assembly game, and learn about the district’s latest construction project.
In its fifth year, the annual educational program is funded by the district’s chemistry company, engineering firm and law firm, according to district Manager Hugh Logan, who came up with the idea for the program.
“We want to be engaged in the community, and it gets kids outside,” Logan said at the facility, waiting for the next wave of kids. “The schools have been really supportive.”
SASD is currently in the process of building an aerobic digester, among other infrastructural upgrades, and the district took the opportunity to showcase the construction site.
For the first stop of the tour, Logan pointed over to the new digester – an enormous tank currently filled with water for leakage testing – as a crane snagged a huge brown object from its depths. Students shouted and laughed as a giant poop emoji dangled in the hot air above them.
The kids moved on to operate some of the equipment on the site (with close supervision), competed to fill a bucket with water flowing through PVC piping and learned how to use a transmitter and locator to find buried pipelines from above the ground.
A lucky few got to plant their hands in a block of concrete that will be incorporated into a sidewalk around the new digester.
“Our construction will be in and out by the time next year rolls around, so it’s really special that you get to be here,” Logan told the kids, gesturing toward the tank. “But this tank behind you will always be here. They’re going to backfill it with dirt and there’s going to be a sidewalk that goes around it … So you can always come back and say, ‘My handprint is right there.’”
Near the end of the tour, the kids were corralled back into an air-conditioned boardroom for cookies, refreshments and a question-and-answer session with district staff. To their delight, each kid took home their own plastic poop emoji, courtesy of SASD.
“When your parents ask you, ‘What in the world is that?’ You tell them you got it from the wastewater plant on your tour today,” Logan told the students.
Fishing for the next young heavy equipment operator, Logan asked the students, “Who got to operate the crane, do you think that’s a job you’d like to do when you grow up?”
One kid responded with an uncertain enthusiasm, “OK, maybe!”
“Do you have pipes running all over the town?” another student asked the plant operators.
“Anywhere there are houses or buildings that have drains or plumbing, they have pipes running through them, and they all come down here … if you put it all in one straight line, it’s about 20 miles,” SASD plant operator Jack Wilbur responded.
The district also holds an annual art contest for students. This year’s theme is “Constructing for Safe Water.” Students with winning artwork will be acknowledged on two separate occasions; first, at a school assembly in October where they will be awarded a Pizza Factory coupon; and second, at a district board meeting on Nov. 14 where they will be commended with certificates and public honor, Logan said.
Logan told the Enterprise the program is a great public outreach opportunity for the district and a long-term investment in the “development of our community’s future leaders.”
“It shows that we’re more than a place where you send your sewer bill,” Logan said. “We serve the community. Proper wastewater treatment helps preserve the health and protects the community. It also lets kids know there are jobs available, so they don’t move away to college and stay gone. That would help the whole community out.”
What happens when someone drops their keys in the toilet? How much poop does the district see in a day? SASD is ready to answer those questions for next year’s batch of students.