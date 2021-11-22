One Calaveras High School (CHS) student will be spending her Thanksgiving a long way from home.
Sixteen-year-old percussionist Ava Cable will be marching through Manhattan in the 95th annual Macy’s Thanksgiving Day Parade drumline, representing her school at the event for the very first time.
“After checking with previous directors of music at CHS, Ava is the first person to represent us at this historic, annual event. I’m extremely proud of Ava for not only taking on such a feat, but for having the confidence and determination to push through difficult music and hours of rehearsal, on top of her regular academic work and her job,” said Brittany Church, Music Director at Calaveras High School.
Cable, who will be playing the cymbals, successfully auditioned for the prestigious Macy’s Great American Marching Band, which has been active since 2006. The band “honors America’s finest high school musicians,” according to its website, and is comprised of students selected from across the United States.
Approximately 40 color guard and dance members will join 185 musicians alongside the parade’s giant floats and balloons. According to Church, the parade spans over 2.6 miles and requires “stamina and skill” from all participants.
It’s a big step forward for Cable, who is a junior at CHS and is completing her second year in the school’s marching band.
“While she has a lot still to learn, this will be an outstanding experience that she’ll be able to use to inform her peers with both music and marching techniques,” Church said. “Ava left for New York on Friday, and will participate in numerous rehearsals, get to see New York and make friendships that will help propel her forward in her musical career.”
The Macy’s Thanksgiving Day Parade will air on NBC at 9 a.m. in all time zones.