The following press release was issued by the Calaveras Community Foundation.
The Calaveras Community Foundation (CCF) has welcomed three new board members, making the total board member count 13, the largest number of board members since 2017. The last board member to join, Sarah Lunsford, has been serving since 2019.
CCF depends on volunteer board members to continue its scholarship, projects and competitive grants programs. Its scholarships help local students achieve their career goals, while its projects and grants support a wide range of services throughout Calaveras County, CCF continues to be the only “all purpose” non-profit philanthropic organization in Calaveras County.
The newest board members bring a variety of experience and talent to the CCF board.
Mike Kristoff has lived in Angels Camp since 2001 and currently works for the Grupe Operating Company, specializing in diverse investments in multi-family apartments, commercial real estate, self-storage facilities and agriculture. Previously Kristoff was the General Manager and CFO at Greenhorn Creek Resort in Angels Camp and has over 20 years’ experience in the resort and hotel industry.
Bernadette Cattaneo has lived in Calaveras County since 1999 and has a very diverse career journey. She began as a Radiology Tech and then became a successful realtor and developer. Cattaneo is the current owner of The Lakes addiction treatment facility in Copperopolis.
Debbie Strand moved her family to Angels Camp in 2013 and brings with her experience in business management, webmaster, public relations and county-wide event planning. Strand currently works for the Calaveras County Office of Education as the Coordinator of Communications and Student Events.
The new board members have all expressed their love for Calaveras County, their dedication to their families and communities and their desire to help others.
Current CCF Board President Linda Kangeter shared that, “We are so pleased to welcome Mike, Bernadette and Debbie to the board. Their talents, energy and dedication will help us fulfill our goal of improving the lives of our County’s residents.”