36th Annual Calaveras Celtic Faire sees massive turnout

With several years of the Celtic Faire under my belt, a question I often get asked is “Do I need to dress up?” The answer is no; but if you arrive in plain clothes, you’re likely to leave $150 poorer and wearing a bodice.
That considered, I was excited to get some use out of my Renaissance-peasant-woman attire, as opportunities during the pandemic have been limited. I believe the lifting of COVID-19 restrictions was one of three factors that contributed to the unbelievable number of cars making their way to the Calaveras County Fairgrounds on Saturday, March 12, backing up traffic all the way to the Highway 4 intersection in Angels Camp. The second factor was the unusually fantastic weather, and the third was the event’s return to Calaveras County.
Founder Patrick Karnahan announced the big move from the Tuolumne County fairgrounds during the 2020 Celtic Faire, just days before the pandemic fallout. Last June, the event convened out of season to make up for the lost spring, but triple-digit heat put a damper on attendance. One of the main reasons for returning to Frogtown after more than a decade in Sonora was the increased parking, and the value of that resource was evident during the 36th Annual Calaveras Celtic Faire, an event that can attract upwards of 10,000 in one weekend. Though spots were available when we arrived, the endless line of cars were testing the fairgrounds’ capacity.
The ticket line was long, too, with out-of-towners eager for a carnival food lunch after a long drive. Yet the atmosphere already held the camaraderie of letting your freak flag fly—there are some who embody their truest selves at this event, donning a kilt and becoming someone larger than modern life allows.
Once inside, we began with a tour of the grounds, easing our way into the overwhelming post-Covid crowds. The Celtic Faire also calls itself a concert, and not without good reason. It seemed every indoor venue had its own band—really good bands like Skerryvore, Wicked Tinkers and Blackeyed Dempseys—with some traveling all the way from Scotland to play at Frogtown. Outside, the trills of flutes and bagpipes could stir the Braveheart in any crusty individual. Even my boyfriend, who looked like a loathsome Roman legionary in his tunic and sandals, felt pride in his nonexistent Celtic heritage.
Passing through rows of vendors peddling handmade jewelry, knives and garments, we entered the Living History zone, where reenactors occupied themed tents spanning from pre-Roman conquest Britannia to the era of Redcoats in tricorn hats. The Native American Young Spirit Eagles erected a tipi and danced at the court of Mary, Queen of Scots.
After watching two armored men battle it out with swords in the foot combat ring, we came across the knightly Kevin Reed, a 24-year-old dressed in head-to-toe armor and surrounded by a collection of intimidating weapons. Reed told us how he joined the Get Medieval Project, a group of hobbyist swordsmen based in Grass Valley: “I was Playing D&D like a nerd one day, and another guy playing was like, ‘You’re too much of a nerd… You should come to a Ren fair with me.’ And I was like, ‘Alright, I’m ready to be broke.’” When asked if it’s uncomfortable getting bashed in the helmet by a broadsword, Reed answered that it absolutely is. “Your eardrums just shut to protect themselves.”
With all that talk of battle, we were getting hungry. Historically, the meat pies and Scottish shortbread have been my favorites, but my new gluten-free status was a no-go. So we went with some (healthier) Mexican fare.
It was then time for the jousting—a theatrical pro wrestling-esque affair that whipped the kids into a frenzy. The arenaside crowd of small children nearly knocked me over, waving wooden swords and booing the enemy knight.
Of course, when one visits the Celtic Faire, one must partake in the Whiskey Experience. Surrounded by folk tunes and general merriment, I was handed my Blind Tasting flight of six whiskeys for $25 (with an extra $15 two-dram Premium Tasting for the zealous Roman) and scanned a QR code with which we could rank our favorites. However, upon first sip, the Blind Tasting Challenge became the “Please help me finish these” challenge. As the Irish say, “The first drop will destroy you; there’s no harm in the last.” One medieval gent at our table had the right idea, pouring all of his tastings into a pewter to-go cup and dubbing it “an Irish blend” before bidding us adieu.
We followed shortly thereafter, a tad ruddier than we were 10 minutes prior and realizing that we would not be leaving the event anytime soon. As the sun set behind Stonehenge, we learned about early Scottish history in Pictland and (almost) bought a giant sword.
For more information on the Calaveras Celtic Faire & Concert, visit calaverascelticfaire.com.