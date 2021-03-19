San Andreas teacher chosen for National History Day program
A San Andreas teacher has been selected to participate in a National History Day (NHD) webinar series.
Calaveras River Academy teacher Elysa Schulte is one of only 120 teachers chosen for NHD’s spring professional development program.
“This course focuses on using online Library of Congress resources to develop and support historical arguments and is a feature of NHD’s membership in the Library of Congress Teaching with Primary Sources (TPS) Consortium,” a press release from NHD reads. “The teachers chosen for this honor represent NHD’s 58 affiliates across the country and around the world, and the NHD program in California selected Ms. Schulte.”
Affiliates of NHD include all 50 states and the District of Columbia, American Samoa, Guam, the Northern Mariana Islands and Puerto Rico, as well as international school programs in China, South Asia and South Korea.
“The skills and strategies Ms. Schulte is developing through this series will benefit her students over the course of their academic and professional careers,” NHD Executive Director Dr. Cathy Gorn said in the release. “As a Library of Congress TPS Consortium member, NHD is incredibly fortunate to be able to offer this opportunity for teachers, especially now as teachers and students continue to address challenges of non-traditional learning settings required by the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic.”
Schulte will spend several months working with her peers around the country and NHD staff to “build knowledge for teaching with online Library of Congress resources,” the release reads. “Upon completion of the series, she will have demonstrated the ability to share with her students key strategies for researching, supporting and presenting historical arguments bolstered by these primary sources.”
NHD is a nonprofit based in College Park, Maryland, which aims to improve the teaching and learning of history. In California, the organization annually engages over 40,000 students from grades four through 12 in historical inquiry through research and analysis, and supports history education through professional development and student events.
For more information, visit nhd.org.
Dr. G.H. Javaheripour named interim president of Columbia College
The Yosemite Community College District has named Dr. G.H. Javaheripour as interim president of Columbia College.
Javaheripour takes the position following the departure of Dr. Santanu Bandyopadhyay, who left to become acting and then interim president of Modesto Junior College earlier this year.
Columbia College and Modesto Junior College serve more than 29,000 students in Central California.
Javaheripour was initially hired in March of 2020 as the district’s vice chancellor of educational support services. In this role, he oversaw IT, HR and Institutional Effectiveness, Planning and Accreditation at the district level.
“Dr. Javaheripour has great skill sets, and he previously led a college in a multi-college district that is similar in many respects to Columbia College,” Dr. Henry Yong, district chancellor, said in a press release. “I know he will serve the faculty, staff and students of Columbia College well.”
Before Javaheripour came to the district, he served as president of Yuba College for five years.
“It is an honor to have the confidence of Chancellor Yong and the members of the Board of Trustees with this important assignment at Columbia College,” Javaheripour said. “I’ll strive to support the great work of the college’s faculty, staff and administrators to ensure the success of our students.”
Javaheripour has a Bachelor of Science in Occupational Education from Southern Illinois University, an MBA from Webster University, and a Doctorate of Education degree from the University of New Mexico.
“Javaheripour’s career spans the academic, student services and administrative services arenas,” the release reads. “He began his higher education career at the University of New Mexico in 1978, and his community college career at Gallup Community College in 2001, continuing at Santa Fe Community College in New Mexico, and then in California at Chabot College, Victor Valley College and Yuba College.”
For the past 18 years, Javaheripour has served in executive capacities.
“In his prior assignments, Javaheripour was instrumental in developing an extended education network across the United States to deliver courses and programs in 13 states/territories from Puerto Rico to Arizona,” the release reads. “He developed networks to deliver Bachelor and Masters’ degree programs and K-12 and advanced placement classes to rural communities in New Mexico.”