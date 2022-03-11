Calaveras County Logo

Election time is just around the corner, and the Calaveras County Elections Office has issued a list of qualified candidates. The statewide direct primary election will take place on June 7.

Here are the candidates.

County Superintendent of Schools

Karen Vail, Assistant Superintendent at the Calaveras County Office of Education

Current superintendent of schools Scott Nanik is stepping down to fill the superintendent position at Bret Harte Union High School District. 

Supervisor, District 3

Martin Huberty, Executive Director of the Calaveras Visitors Bureau and CEO of the Calaveras County Chamber of Commerce

Lisa Muetterties, business owner/realtor

Current District 3 supervisor Merita Callaway is retiring

Supervisor, District 5

Benjamin Stopper, incumbent

Assessor

Larie Durham, Chief Appraiser for Calaveras County

Current assessor Leslie Davis is not listed.

Auditor-Controller

Kathy Gomes, appointed incumbent

Coroner-Public, Administrator

Kevin J. Raggio, incumbent

County Clerk-Recorder

Rebecca Turner, incumbent

District Attorney

Barbara M. Yook, incumbent

Sheriff

Richard Anthony DiBasilio, incumbent

Treasurer-Tax Collector

Lehua Mossa, Deputy Treasurer-Tax Collector for Calaveras County

Jennifer Barr, tax software consultant

Current treasurer Barbara Sullivan is not listed. 

For more information on the election and voter registration visit https://elections.calaverasgov.us/.

