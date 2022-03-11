Election time is just around the corner, and the Calaveras County Elections Office has issued a list of qualified candidates. The statewide direct primary election will take place on June 7.
Here are the candidates.
County Superintendent of Schools
Karen Vail, Assistant Superintendent at the Calaveras County Office of Education
Current superintendent of schools Scott Nanik is stepping down to fill the superintendent position at Bret Harte Union High School District.
Supervisor, District 3
Martin Huberty, Executive Director of the Calaveras Visitors Bureau and CEO of the Calaveras County Chamber of Commerce
Lisa Muetterties, business owner/realtor
Current District 3 supervisor Merita Callaway is retiring.
Supervisor, District 5
Benjamin Stopper, incumbent
Assessor
Larie Durham, Chief Appraiser for Calaveras County
Current assessor Leslie Davis is not listed.
Auditor-Controller
Kathy Gomes, appointed incumbent
Coroner-Public, Administrator
Kevin J. Raggio, incumbent
County Clerk-Recorder
Rebecca Turner, incumbent
District Attorney
Barbara M. Yook, incumbent
Sheriff
Richard Anthony DiBasilio, incumbent
Treasurer-Tax Collector
Lehua Mossa, Deputy Treasurer-Tax Collector for Calaveras County
Jennifer Barr, tax software consultant
Current treasurer Barbara Sullivan is not listed.
For more information on the election and voter registration visit https://elections.calaverasgov.us/.