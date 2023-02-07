Filled with magic, wonder, and whimsy, the 24th Calaveras Sings Theatre Arts Repertory for Kids (CSTARS) production of “Willy Wonka Jr.” takes a cast of 60-some kids and transforms them into fluffy-tailed squirrels, a candy factory with a river of chocolate, an eccentric candy maker and a motley crew of Golden Ticket winners—and of course, Oompa Loompas.

28-cstars-5.JPG
Buy Now

This child-sized version of the Broadway musical is based on the 1964 children’s book (made famous by its 1971 film counterpart) “Charlie and the Chocolate Factory.” The show mixes the magical mystery of a candy-filled wonderland with teachable moments woven into the story, like what happens to spoiled and demanding children who don’t follow the rules—enter Violet Beauregarde in a self-inflating “blueberry” suit. Even the admirable young Charlie learns a thing or two from the experience and comes out on top when Wonka tells him he passed the “test of character” by being “smart enough not to get caught” and admitting guilt when he, too, broke the rules.

28-cstars-9.JPG
Buy Now
28-cstars-6.JPG
Buy Now

Katie Duquette stands in for an actor at rehearsal as she takes on the task of directing for the first time.
0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Comment Policy

Calaveras Enterprise does not actively monitor comments. However, staff does read through to assess reader interest. When abusive or foul language is used or directed toward other commenters, those comments will be deleted. If a commenter continues to use such language, that person will be blocked from commenting. We wish to foster a community of communication and a sharing of ideas, and we truly value readers' input.