Filled with magic, wonder, and whimsy, the 24th Calaveras Sings Theatre Arts Repertory for Kids (CSTARS) production of “Willy Wonka Jr.” takes a cast of 60-some kids and transforms them into fluffy-tailed squirrels, a candy factory with a river of chocolate, an eccentric candy maker and a motley crew of Golden Ticket winners—and of course, Oompa Loompas.
This child-sized version of the Broadway musical is based on the 1964 children’s book (made famous by its 1971 film counterpart) “Charlie and the Chocolate Factory.” The show mixes the magical mystery of a candy-filled wonderland with teachable moments woven into the story, like what happens to spoiled and demanding children who don’t follow the rules—enter Violet Beauregarde in a self-inflating “blueberry” suit. Even the admirable young Charlie learns a thing or two from the experience and comes out on top when Wonka tells him he passed the “test of character” by being “smart enough not to get caught” and admitting guilt when he, too, broke the rules.
This production marks the 24th for the nonprofit CSTARS, which began in 2009 when its founders saw a need for a quality children’s theater that didn’t just try to make tomorrow’s stars but worked to cultivate a life-long appreciation and understanding of the art form.
“We wanted a children’s theater for Calaveras County, and we wanted one that was good,” said CSTARS Director Kathy Mazzaferro. The troupe boasts its performances as “all-inclusive” and guarantees that, while not every kid will land a lead role, “every child will have a part.”
Area youth ages 5-18 are able to participate, with minimal cost for the young thespians and their families. There are no fees or tuition to participate, thanks to donations received by the public and fundraisers such as raffles. Parents, cast and crew work together to come up with creative costumes, making what they can and buying the rest.
Some CSTARS actors go on to work in the performing arts industry after “aging out” of the program. Others return to help in backstage roles.
Katie Duquette, now in her early 20s, is one such alumna who “has been with CSTARS since its founding,” according to Mazzaferro, and is now debuting as director for this year’s production of “Willy Wonka Jr.” Duquette is currently attending college online at Arizona State University and is studying English literature. Her last performance with CSTARS was the lead role of Belle in Beauty and the Beast in 2019.
At a rehearsal last week, Duquette was excited about her new directing role and said it’s going really well, though it is a lot to take on.
“This is a great group of kids,” said Duquette.
“Willy Wonka Jr.” will premiere at 7 p.m. on Friday, Feb. 17 at the Dr. Elliott A. Smart Performing Arts Center at Bret Harte Union High School in Angels Camp. Matinees will be held at 2 p.m. on both Saturday, Feb. 18 and Sunday, Feb. 19 and a closing show will run at 7 p.m. on Saturday, Feb. 18. Tickets are $12 for adults and $8 for children and can be purchased at cstarskids.ticketleap.com/wonka.
