The following press release was issued by Dignity Health-Mark Twain Medical Center.
Mark Twain Medical Center announces the addition of pain management expert Dr. Donald Greco to the Medical Staff.
MTMC President and CEO Doug Archer notes, “Dr. Greco’s expertise will draw patients from the Tri-County area, which has lacked pain management services for several years. He will see patients at all of our MTMC Family Medical Centers and Multi Specialty Care locations – maximizing options for patients with chronic and acute pain conditions.”
“He has a fascinating background and brings a wealth of experience to our community,” Archer adds.
Dr. Greco and his family have relocated to Calaveras County after practicing in Rancho Mirage, CA since 2013. Interestingly, he even practiced medicine in Australia for several years.
He is double-board certified in Anesthesiology and Pain Medicine as a Diplomat of the American Board of Anesthesiology. He is a graduate of the University of Missouri Kansas City School of Medicine where he completed the accelerated Baccalaureate/MD program in just six years out of High School. He later completed his Anesthesiology training at the Medical College of Wisconsin and went on to subspecialize in Pain Medicine at the University of Pittsburgh Medical Center, where he gained expert proficiency in interventional and medical management of various chronic pain conditions.
He continues to be an active member of the American Society of Interventional Pain Physicians and American Society of Regional Anesthesia and Pain Medicine.
Dr. Greco brings a patient-care philosophy and practice to MTMC that is perfectly aligned with empowering patients through treatment and education. Ultimately, his goal is to help his patients regain their best and most active lifestyles and restoring their quality of life.
“My family and I are delighted to be living in Calaveras County,” says Dr. Greco. “MTMC aligns with my practice values and treatments dedicated to caring for those suffering with pain conditions and other limitations to a better quality of life.”
He continues, “My intention is to use the most advanced and proven methods of pain relief so patients can achieve greater independence and live the best life that they can.”
Patients wishing to see Dr. Greco will need to obtain a medical referral from their Primary Care Provider. To schedule an appointment call 209.754.2968.
Dr. Donald Greco, Pain Management Specialist
About Mark Twain Medical Center
Founded in 1951, Mark Twain Medical Center is a 25-bed, Critical Access Hospital providing inpatient acute care, outpatient services and emergency services. The Medical Center’s Medical Staff represents a broad range of specialties that ensure access to high quality medical care in a rural community. In addition to being a major provider of health services, Mark Twain Medical Center is also one of the area’s largest employers. More than 300 people are employed at the hospital, its Specialty Care Centers and four Family Medical Centers. The Medical Center is a member of Dignity Health, the largest not-for-profit healthcare system in the nation. For more information, please visit our website at www.marktwainmedicalcenter.org. Mark Twain Medical Center is also on Facebook.