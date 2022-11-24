15th annual Klassen Klassic Turkey Trot honors memory of beloved community member

Thanksgiving of 2022 wasn’t what Sara Tutthill thought it would be five months ago.
On July 29, Sara’s husband, CT, was killed in a car accident on 26 Mile Road, only a few miles outside of Oakdale. The loss not only impacted the Tutthill family, but the Calaveras County community.
When plans were being discussed for the 15th annual Klassen Klassic Turkey Trot, the decision was made that the yearly event would be held in CT’s memory. And while Sara Tutthill is going through her first Thanksgiving without her husband and father of her two children, she remains thankful for what she has and for the memory of CT.
“I am thankful for my children, and I am thankful for the 28 years that I had with the best possible human who could have chosen me, and I am thankful for our friends and our family who have supported us through the worst tragedy that we’ve experienced thus far,” Sara said.
Brian Klassen, who is one of the organizers of the Turkey Trot, was one of the many people who were heartbroken from the news of CT’s passing. So, when it came time to choose a person or family to honor, CT was at the top of his list.
“Every year we select a family in need, and this year we thought the most appropriate way was to celebrate the life of CT Tutthill,” Klassen said. “It’s a little bit of a different direction for the Turkey Trot, but this year was just a super obvious thing to do. Nothing struck the community this year more intensely than the loss of CT.”
CT was always a fixture at the annual race. From participating as a runner and walker, to helping with time, CT assisted in whatever way he could. However, he later became known as the bartender of the event, as his once small setup in the park turned into the place to gather for an early-morning adult beverage.
“Originally, it was just for our friends and family, and then he and a couple of guys became the bartenders for everyone at the event,” laughed Sara. “You could go over and get a Bloody Mary or a mimosa and join in with the food and the festivities, and that’s what it grew into.”
With the frost still resting on the tables at Murphys Community Park, more and more people began to show up on Thursday morning. And by the time the race began at 9 a.m., more than 700 were estimated to be either participating in the event or on site.
“It just shows us how loved he was,” Sara said. “It also shows that the community is wrapping their arms around us and supporting us, but also supporting the scholarship, which means a lot to us. It means a lot not only because it’s in memory of CT, but it’s also going to give local kids the opportunity to go to college or trade schools and better themselves.”
Jacey Porovich, who is a teacher and volleyball coach at Bret Harte High School, has been participating in the annual Turkey Trot since she moved back home from college 11 years ago. And while the trot is always circled on her calendar, this year’s event was one she definitely wasn't going to miss.
“This year is even more special because anyone who has been a part of this Turkey Trot knows that the Tutthill family is a fixture in the park as early as the morning begins,” Porovich said. “Everybody coming together to honor that family who gave so much to everybody else is really incredible.”
Thursday’s event was not the first time that the Tutthill family has been embraced by the community. Within hours of the accident, the Tutthill house was filled with people and the outpouring of support has yet to disperse.
“We were never alone,” Sara said. “As soon as the accident occurred, our friends and our family and the community supported us, and we had 40 to 50 people at our house every day. The support and the love that we received from people was amazing. People just wanted to be with us, and they wanted to talk about CT and share stories. We were never alone.”
The stories about CT continued at the Turkey Trot. Groups of people could be heard laughing and reminiscing on the good times they had with him. And for Sara, she never tires of talking about her husband.
“We constantly talk about CT,” she said. “It carries us through. He was too big of a person in life to not carry on talking about him now and we feel his presence continually, daily, minute-by-minute and we will continue to talk about him forever.”
Also at the event was CT and Sara’s two children, Bradey and Makenna. Bradey is currently a freshman at the University of Nevada, Reno, and Makenna is a junior at Bret Harte. Makenna was a member of the Bret Harte volleyball team that made it to not only the CIF Sac-Joaquin Section Division V championship game, but also reached the CIF State NorCal Division IV semifinals.
Just four days after CT’s accident, Makenna was at practice with her team, and Porovich did her best to be there for her emotionally, but to also give her an outlet where she can focus on just one thing and escape reality for a few hours every day after school.
“I value the time that we had in volleyball and that (assistant coach) Jess (Delgado), and I could be there and support her while she was going through what was easily the hardest part of her life and could have been some of her darkest moments,” Porovich said. “It’s a testament to her and her family and how she was raised that she showed up every day, gave everything she had, and she poured herself into volleyball and focused on just one thing at a time. She made the most of it and knew that her biggest fan was watching from above.”
As for Sara, seeing the support that Makenna got from not only her coaches and teammates, but the Bret Harte community in general during the magical 2022 season was a blessing.
“After he passed away, friends and family started going to games, and then they started talking about how special that team was,” Sara said. “I think it just spread and it became this community thing, and it wasn’t just about Makenna anymore. It just grew into this amazing thing that was packing the gym and that team just carries charisma and it grew into a family and the support became a family as well. It meant the world to me, and I know that it meant the world to Makenna as well because she couldn't have that one person who she really wanted in the gym.”
This is the first holiday season that the Tutthill family will be without CT. And while nothing could soften the loss, being around so many people at the Turkey Trot was another positive step in the healing process.
“I don’t know if it softens the blow, but I think it’s holding us up and it’s surrounding us with love,” Sara said. “The holidays were really important to him, and family was everything. Having our family and our framily (friends who are family) with us is the most important thing and it was the most important thing for him. I think it’s helping us cope.”
Funds raised at the 2022 Turkey Trot will be used to set up a nonprofit for the youth of Calaveras County, and donated food went to the Murphys Senior Center food pantry. The theme of the event was “#BeMoreLikeCT.” When asked what it meant to be more like CT, Porovich said, “His personality was so big. His smile, his laugh, his whistle, his heart for helping others and he knew no strangers. He was friends with everybody and reached out to help everyone. Just harnessing that and wanting to be more like him and wanting to be that person who bridges the gap between others.”
Thanksgiving is a time of reflection, to give thanks and to be grateful. And although the Thanksgiving of 2022 is not what Sara ever wanted, she remains grateful, which is what keeps her going.
“It’s everything to remember the things that I am thankful for,” Sara said. “Otherwise, you get sucked into your grief and you can’t move on. People say that you’re strong and it’s not that you’re strong, it’s that you don’t have any other choice. You have children, and you have people who need you, so you move, and you take a step every day in a forward motion because what other choice do you have? And that’s what CT would want me to do.”