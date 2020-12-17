With most indoor venues closed during the stay-at-home order, check out these fun outdoor activities to (safely) fill your weekend.

Pop-up farmers’ market

Are you missing the farmers’ markets? Forgot to order from CalaverasGROWN’s online Farmers' Market for your upcoming holiday meal? Well, there is good news!

Curds

CalaverasGROWN is hosting a Pop-Up Farmers’ Market from 3:30p.m. to 4:30 p.m. on Thursday, Dec. 17 at the Master Gardeners Demo Garden in San Andreas.

San Andreas’ Catano Winery will have red wine; Tinta Barocca, white, vinho branco and reserve port-perfect for your holiday table. Kriletich Family Farms will have sweet potatoes, wooden toys and pollinator hotels, alongside sweet treats from Kalo Bakery, Mangini Olive Oil gift boxes and Stuyt cheese curds.

One hundred percent of the money spent at the market goes directly to the producer, helping their small business thrive and strengthening the local economy.

The Demo Garden is located at 891 Mountain Ranch Road in San Andreas.

Head for the slopes

Bear Valley Resort is open for the season with COVID-19 policies and procedures in place so you can ski more and worry less.

Ski

Here are the updated policies during the stay-at-home order.

To read more about visiting Bear Valley during the pandemic, take a look at Enterprise reporter Noah Berner’s recent article.

