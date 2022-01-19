The second annual Calaveras Arts and Music Awards (CAMMIES) took place at the Copperopolis Armory on Saturday, Jan. 15, hosted by Copperopolis-based producer Richard Varrasso, Valley Springs-based co-producer Event City Network, Murphys-based publicist and Murphys Witch Walk co-producer Christopher Buttner, as well as a team of sponsors and volunteers.
Sponsors included Varrasso’s own 501c3 nonprofit Creative Copperopolis, which hosts the Copperopolis Dot Rocks internet radio station, Calaveras Telephone Company (CalTel), Foodie Village, Moke Hill Nuts and Candies, Cal.net, Copperopolis Lions Club, Barron Law, The Murphys School of Music, Hawaiian Spring Water, Rough Boys Movie, and several area musicians and business owners who contributed to the event, including the Copperopolis Area Business Association (CABA).
A statement by Varrasso on Monday read, “We wish we could have had a longer lead time to plan more efficiently and effectively, so we could have pulled off a grander show to honor even more talent than we had planned on. … We especially want to thank the all-volunteer crew who came together to execute the Calaveras Arts and Music Awards, which consisted of approximately 12 individuals who contributed all event production services from sound, lights, video, web streaming technologies, catering, publicity, and digital marketing.”
The event was initially intended to be a several-hours-long red carpet gala, in the vein of similar star-studded music awards shows, but several down-to-the-wire changes resulted in a more low-key and conceivably safer event, considering the recent surge in COVID-19 cases due to the Omicron variant.
Instead of a ticketed public awards ceremony with live entertainment and a sit-down dinner, the CAMMIES ceremony was changed to invite-only, making it a private party for nominated area musicians and performers, venue owners, producers, and their guests. According to the Jan. 6 announcement on Facebook, those who had already purchased tickets should be receiving a refund. A live stream video was also made available to the general public via Facebook and the Event City website, as well as live broadcasting on Varrasso’s internet radio station.
Instead of dinner, cups of trail mix were set on tables, and guests could help themselves to self-serve crockpots of homemade minestrone soup (a favorite of Italian organizer Varrasso). A full-service bar also offered drinks for purchase, and a taco truck outside offered heartier provisions at a cost.
Other changes included cutting a pre-awards segment and after-hours dance party, a red carpet photo opportunity, and a day-of-show announcement that going forward, the event would be known as the CAMS, not the CAMMIES, which Varrasso explained was due to receiving a cease-and-desist letter from the GRAMMYs the day before.
This turn of events was completely unexpected for the small, local event only in its second year, which currently has a Facebook following of fewer than 250 people.
Event producers posted disclaimers online that they are in no way affiliated with the much more well-known awards show, which was scheduled to occur on Jan. 31 of this year, but is now “postponed indefinitely” due to concerns about the Omicron variant, according to an article in the New York Post.
While CAMMIES may sound somewhat similar to GRAMMYs, Varrasso said he was actually inspired by the name of the now-defunct Bay Area Music Awards (BAMMIES) which he attended for years when he worked in the industry. Sacramento has also used a similar name for their Sacramento Area Music Awards (SAMMIES), and countless others have likely taken inspiration from the celebrity-laden televised awards show.
On Jan. 15, the CAMMIES Facebook page shared a new profile photo, with the CAMMIES logo cropped to display just the letters CAM, and posted the following statement, “The Cammies name has been changed to the CAMS as suggested by the Grammys. We are not affiliated with the Grammys and they had a problem with us using the Cammies, so we changed our name from this point on to comply with their wishes. We are glorified in the fact that they would even care.”
Despite last-minute changes, delays, and a constantly evolving itinerary, the ceremony managed to do what it set out to– “recognize and honor the artistic and cultural contributions made to the tri-county Calaveras, Amador, and Tuolumne community by the region's best artists, musicians, bands, performing arts groups and producers.”
Varrasso, Buttner, and emcee/performer Leilani Hollywood took turns announcing awards in between musical performances by groups Star Dogs, Calaveras-based Nate Nathan, and Leilani’s own band, Leilani and the Distractions.
In a statement distributed on Monday, organizers provided a list of over 50 names of area musicians/performers, live events, and restaurants, bars, wineries, and theatres that serve as the area's music venues.
The “complete list of Calaveras Arts and Music Awards recipients” provided by event organizers included the following names, along with some genre or category descriptions, though those have been omitted here: The Neighborhood Sound, Tim McCaffrey, Skeeze Nava & Josh Certo Toltec/Austin Frederick, The Automatics, Joe Rose, David Brown, Mark Nordeen, Craig Rogers, Kinland Station, Lisa Askew, Chris VanHoven, Steve Duych, Hired Gunn, Grover Anderson and the Lampoliers, Dive Bar Poets, Richie Barron, Ras Beeken Dan, Leilani (of Leilani and the Distractions), Ron Enos, Gary Souza, Chasing Anthems, Nick Tyrrel, Keith Burrows, Clan Dyken, Fuzion Nomadz, Neil Buettner, Nathan Ignacio, Nate Nathan, Graham Richards and Laura Marion, Christopher Buttner and Teresa Rodriguez/ Murphy’s Witch Walk, Blonde Tells, Star Dogs, Ron Schaner, Darrel Louis - The Music Barn at Val du Vino, Jill Warren, Sierra Rep Theater, All Hallows Faire producers, Murphys Hideout - Comedy Night, Murphys Creek Theater, Brice Station, Alan Drown, Anthony and Jessica Delaney/Murphys Irish Pub, the Murphys Jazz Allstars, Greg Sutton, Nicholas Lefler, Stevenot Winery, The Poison Oakies, The Kool Shifters, David Atencio, Brad Hoshaw, Ann Mazzaferro in Blithe Spirit/Metropolitan Players, Darcel Hunter/Darcel and Company, Richard Segovia, Black Irish Band, RTV Amador/Kam Merzlak and Chuck Boro, Kimberly Medford from "The Kam & Chuck Show" and Tony Taylor.
Every artist who was nominated received an award. In the case of the CAMMIES, producer Varrasso said, “The main thing is we want people to feel like what they're doing is worthwhile and we care…so it would be hard not to get an award and be nominated.”
There was some confusion amongst the artists, however, with one group who was set to perform still unsure whether they were being recognized as a nominee, winner, or both.
Though not all artists in attendance Saturday night were able to be recognized during the shorter timeframe, those who were included Patrick Karnahan of the Black Irish Band, who also received recognition for producing the popular events Calaveras Celtic Faire and the All Hallows Halloween Faire, which take place at the fairgrounds in Angels Camp annually. Others included Murphys singer-songwriter Grover Anderson and his band Grover Anderson & the Lampoliers, the Star Dogs band, called “the region's power-trio Supergroup” by CAMMIES organizers, butterfly-wing-wearing pop/soul/experimental artist Nate Nathan (whose upcoming album Butterflies From Mt Sinai drops on Feb. 5) and Leilani Hollywood and band, Leilani and the Distractions, whom Varrasso praised openly at the event, saying he “loves this girl” to which Leilani replied with equal admiration.
Leilani also presented an award to Deborah Olguin, who sings backup for Leilani but also has been performing her own original songs throughout Calaveras County for years. Olguin, who shimmered on stage in a black sequinned dress and matching face mask, told the audience, “I’m living proof that there is no timeframe on music and following your dreams.”
“In recognizing everybody here tonight, I think one of the most important things to recognize is all the work that they put into it, all the time that they go do things for free, all the drive that they put into what they believe in. So the committee thought that this was well deserved,” said Leilani, before presenting an award to Ras Beeken Dan, acclaimed saxophonist and president of the Murphys School of Music.
Some nominated musicians left the Armory Saturday night, however, without receiving recognition, but like those who were not in attendance should be able to arrange a pick up of their awards with Varrasso or Buttner.
For the many talented artists in Calaveras and surrounding areas who may have gone unnoticed or weren’t able to attend this year’s CAMMIES, Varasso hopes that they will reach out and get involved, saying, “I need to know the people from West Point, and they need to know me. … We need to know the people from Murphys and Arnold and Avery.”
The seasoned music industry professional says he has an open ear and is willing to give honest feedback and help connect artists to producers and venues in the area.
“One of our mottos is, ‘We’re here to cut you in, not cut you out,’” said Varrasso.
To get in touch with Varrasso, email richard@varrasso.com or visit creativecopperopolis.com. Follow the Calaveras Arts and Music Awards on Facebook and Instagram for more information on this and future events.