New stop sign to be installed at 26, 49 intersection

Caltrans will install new stop signs at the intersection of Highway 49 and Highway 26 in Mokelumne Hill on July 27.
“This is an interim step – we’re doing it to make sure the intersection is safe for motorists,” said Caltrans District 10 Public Information Officer Warren Alford. “Putting the stop is the fastest thing we can do in the short run, while we work on a more robust plan.”
Alford said the intersection sees a high rate of collisions with drivers turning onto Highway 49, and that many residents in Mokelumne Hill have voiced the need for a project to slow traffic in the area. In the long-term, Caltrans may install a roundabout or a traffic signal, among other options, Alford said. That process – from identifying the need to developing an alternative, creating a plan, finding funds and beginning construction – could take three to four years, he said.
In the meantime, Alford said his only concern with the stop sign installation is that commuters driving between Jackson and San Andreas won’t initially be aware of the stop sign, and that it may cause traffic to back up.