Fall is in full swing, with harvest and horror-themed events popping up all over.
This past week, the 6th Annual Murphys Witch Walk took place, with hundreds of pointy hat-wearing “witches’ and other mysterious monsters roaming the wineries, stores, and streets of the historic downtown.
Among the throng of costumed witches, zombies, and undead were “non-magical folk” as well, and all enjoyed the sights, sounds, and tastes of one of the area’s most popular events. Multiple pop-up artisan markets gave local artists, crafters, and makers a chance to show and sell their wares, while others offered services such as tarot readings, palm readings, and the like. New this year was a special “vendor bazaar” located inside of the Native Sons Hall, which required a $5 fee to enter, earning entrants raffle tickets and goody bags with commemorative stickers and tote bags. The bazaar featured vendors with “curious, odd, eccentric, esoteric, spooky, Pagan, spiritual, sacred, and witchy collectibles,” including local and visiting creators. A portion of proceeds from the vendor bazaar will be donated to the Ronald McDonald House in honor of 9-year-old Murphys resident Wyatt Walker, nicknamed “Super Wyatt,” who is battling brain cancer.
This year’s event saw double the foot traffic of the previous year, with thousands of people crowding the already narrow streets and sidewalks of the historic downtown. Event organizer and Murphys-based publicist Christopher Buttner anticipated about 5,000 in attendance but later announced via Facebook, “Thank you, Witches… there were 7,500 of you out there today, per Law Enforcement estimates.”
The sheriff’s department was present to assist with traffic control, and one volunteer deputy posted at the intersection of Jones Street and Main Street said it was “very busy.” The event was concentrated along four to five blocks of Main Street, but streets were left open to through traffic and parking.
Commenters on Facebook recommended that more food vendors should be available next year, as well as closing down the street to vehicle traffic, with one commenter saying “it was a little sketchy with a stroller and little one.”
Meanwhile, in Mokelumne Hill, the town came together to decorate Main Street with uniquely crafted scarecrows made by businesses and residents. A “People’s Choice” contest was held and the winning scarecrow sculptors received a “treasure chest” full of items from the town’s businesses.
Voting took place on Facebook Sunday with the highest number of votes going to a creative entry by the Mokelumne Hill Fire District. The fire district’s entry featured a straw-stuffed firefighter mid-rescue. The firefighter was attached to a ladder suspended from the upper balcony of the Hotel Leger, reaching for a precariously-placed stuffed black cat on the rail nearby.
Several scarecrows were attached to support beams along Main Street, as well as in front of houses and businesses throughout the town. Artistic scarecrows were made of repurposed household items, clothing, plastic skeletons, face masks, and more. One scarecrow, placed in front of the Petroglyphe Gallery on Main Street, was dressed as a painter in white coveralls splattered with paint, palette in hand. A painted piece of cardboard was made to look like an alien head with large black eyes and green skin. Another scarecrow hanging nearby sported a scary zombie mask, tattered Kool Shifters t-shirt, and held a beat up old guitar. A second guitar-wielding “scarecrow” mounted outside of the Whoopsie Daisy candy store featured a plastic skull for a head and its body was composed of miscellaneous household objects such as electrical cords, wire, a cooking pot, and various electrical parts. The town’s library featured a whole family of scarecrows posted on its porch, with the smaller scarecrows clutching real children’s books.
