Valley Springs gas station on lucky lotto streak

Those hoping to win big may want to try their luck at Zippy Mart in Valley Springs, which has seen two lotto winners in as many months – totaling $120,000 earned from scratchers.
Both winners have chosen to remain anonymous. The first was a 23-year-old regular who uncovered a $100,000 prize from his $20 scratcher on July 25. According to witnesses, there was cheering in the back of the store and amplified excitement due to the fact that the winner was getting ready to buy a house.
The second prize was $20,000 from a $30 scratcher on Aug. 15, though employees have not met the winner. The convenience store was notified when a California Lottery official showed up in person to deliver the news.
Laurie Oliver, who has worked at the mart off and on for roughly five years, says she’s never seen anything like it, and she is convinced there will be a third winner in the coming weeks.
If anything, Oliver credits the store’s lucky streak to its owner, Charanjeet “CJ” Cheema, who took over approximately one year ago.
Cheema has made quite a few changes to the gas station and liquor store on Highway 12, including expanding the hours and eliminating fees for credit and debit transactions. Business has increased, Oliver says, and so have lotto ticket purchases.
“I’ve seen this store completely transform,” Oliver said. “The community loves him. … A lot of energy that I get comes from his energy, and it makes me want to do better and get excited about the possibilities.”
“We all work here as a team,” said Cheema, who commutes between his stores in Valley Springs and Fresno every week. “Even though I’m the owner, I’m part of a team.”
Cheema says he has never seen anybody win such high amounts in his 25 years in the business, and to have two big winners in such a short time frame is almost unheard of.
“I have not seen this kind of luck in a store, and I’ve put in a lot of hours,” Oliver echoed. “It’s fun. It’s exciting when you’re in here and somebody hits. You’d think I was winning.”
According to Oliver, any prizes over $600 must be redeemed by submitting a claim form to the state lottery office.