Roots, sprouts and fruits are picked fresh from a local garden by a new chef taking the reins at an upcountry community center.
The Blue Mountain Coalition for Youth and Families (BMCYF) has recently hired Melissa Pfalzgraf as the chef for the local community center in West Point.
On Tuesdays and Thursdays at 5 p.m., BMCYF provides a free, healthy, balanced meal to community members, using the fresh produce from West Point’s community garden.
What vegetables are used in the meals are taken solely from the local garden, and the community has already begun to prepare their winter garden setup, which will include an array of crops like beets, carrots and brassicas. They hope to continue the community meal assistance program year-round.
“It has always been our goal to provide fresh, healthy meals with as much produce coming straight from our garden as possible,” said BMCYF Executive Director Terra Forgette.
Forgette has hired Pfalzgraf to run the twice-a-week dinners at the community center.
Pfalzgraf moved to Calaveras County a year ago from the Bay Area, where her dreams of starting a farm and partaking in local community events have begun to come true.
With more than 10 years of experience farming all different types of vegetables, Pfalzgraf brings her background as a nutrition educator to West Point.
At home, Pfalzgraf plans on starting her own farm specializing in root crops.
“I want to reach as many people in the community to educate them about healthy food,” Pfalzgraf said. “I hope to have videos up (on Facebook) soon like recipes and helpful cooking techniques.”
“We are very excited about Melissa’s experience as both a cook and a farmer,” Forgette said. “We look forward to her helping us grow the connection between the West Point Community Garden and our Community Meals program.”
The BMCYF has played an active role in the West Point community for over 25 years and has served community meals for 19 years.
Tuesday’s menu showcased an elegant quesadilla with eggplant and other fresh vegetables and Canadian bacon served with fresh pico de gallo and a garden salad. French bread pizza and garden salads will be served on Thursday night. Vegetarian and gluten-free options are always available.
Due to COVID-19 and the recent county closures in March, inside-dining on community meal nights has been switched to curbside service, where locals can pick up to-go containers with the day’s healthy meal. The program has still reached 30-50 people on each meal night.
Social distancing is encouraged when picking up meals.
“We can’t wait until we can all sit together again,” Forgette said.
Until then, the new cook will be greeting community members at the front door of BMCYF and personally giving out the night’s home-cooked meal.
“The community meals are for anybody and everybody,” Pfalzgraf said. “We all like to look out for each other.”
For more information about the Blue Mountain Coalition for Youth and Families, go to bmcyf.org, or to volunteer and help tend the West Point Community Garden, contact Terra Forgette at terra.bmcyf@gmail.com. You can also visit their Facebook page @bmcyf. Donations can be made out to BMCYF at PO Box 41, West Point, Ca 95255.