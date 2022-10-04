Hospice

Pictured (Left to Right): Lila Thullen, Tanya Andriese, Chelsea Stillwell, Ariane Debien, Thomas Johnson, Christy Maynard (CCF), Jess Harman, Tim Johnson & Colleen Brazil.

The following press release was issued by Hospice of Amador & Calaveras. 

October 3, 2022ꟷJackson, CAꟷHospice of Amador & Calaveras has been awarded a $6,500 grant from the Calaveras Community Foundation (CCF) to fund the agency’s respite care program for Calaveras County patients and families. The announcement was made that Hospice of Amador & Calaveras would be one of 19 recipients to receive a portion of the over $110,000 awarded in this year’s funding cycle.

