The following press release was issued by Hospice of Amador & Calaveras.
October 3, 2022ꟷJackson, CAꟷHospice of Amador & Calaveras has been awarded a $6,500 grant from the Calaveras Community Foundation (CCF) to fund the agency’s respite care program for Calaveras County patients and families. The announcement was made that Hospice of Amador & Calaveras would be one of 19 recipients to receive a portion of the over $110,000 awarded in this year’s funding cycle.
Hospice of Amador & Calaveras Respite Care Program provides relief care to caregivers of the agency’s patients in the form of certified healthcare personnel in a patient’s home. Often, patient caregivers become depleted themselves, overwhelmed, or physically exhausted. Studies show that when caregivers are fully-functioning, patient quality of life improves greatly. When caregivers are not tending to their own lives or health, patients suffer as well. Medicare respite funds are limited, which means that this program is a vital component for the agency to fulfill its mission to provide quality care to the dying while supporting caregivers.
Calaveras Community Foundation Vice President/Grant Committee Chair Christy Maynard said, “Calaveras Community Foundation is proud to continue to grant funds for needed respite care in Calaveras County. This could not have been possible without the generous donations CCF receives.”
Executive Director Ariane Debien said, “Our primary purpose is to provide compassionate, end-of-life care to terminally ill patients, but we must support the caregivers to do that. We are beyond thrilled that the Calaveras Community Foundation is partnering with us again to provide respite care to our Calaveras County patients and families.”
Hospice of Amador & Calaveras is the two-county region’s only non-profit, 501(3)c hospice agency and was formed in 1982. In more than 40 years of its existence, the agency has never turned away a patient for inability to pay. For more information, please call 209-223-5500.
