This GivingTuesday on Dec. 3 is the best time for 4-H supporters to give back to their local programs, as the California 4-H Foundation has promised to match all donations up to $25,000.
“We are thrilled and grateful to kick off this year’s giving season with a $15,000 gift for Calaveras County 4-H from a generous couple whose mothers were involved in 4-H and want to see the program grow. This lead gift gets us halfway to our fundraising goal,” said JoLynn Miller, University of California Cooperative Extension 4-H youth adviser for the Central Sierra Multi-County Partnership, in a news release.
GivingTuesday is an organization founded in 2012 to encourage people to support their favorite causes. The movement is observed internationally on the Tuesday after Thanksgiving.
According to Rosemary Giannini, 4-H community educator for Calaveras and Tuolumne counties, 4-H is the leading youth leadership program in the country and helps young people develop a skillset for their future endeavors.
“Our goal is to raise $30,000 in support of the Calaveras and Tuolumne county 4-H program,” Giannini said. “With these funds, we will be able to provide more youth in our county with the skillsets that will set them up for life. We will use the funds to offset enrollment fees, purchase supplies, provide livestock loans and offer fee waivers to camp and the state leadership conference.”
Those who are interested in joining Calaveras and Tuolumne counties’ GivingTuesday initiative can visit donate.ucanr.edu, click on the 4-H tile, and choose “Calaveras County” or “Tuolumne County.” For more details about the GivingTuesday movement, visit givingtuesday.org.