The ranching community recently gathered to honor 93-year-old Donald R. Whittle as the 2022 Cattleman of the Year.
Whittle was born on Oct. 28, 1929, and lived at “Old Ranch” off of Whittle Road during his youth. He attended a single-room school in Carson Hill to which he rode his horse before graduating from Bret Harte High School in 1947.
“As all ranch children did, he worked for his grandfather, father, and uncle with their cattle. His family started taking cattle to the mountains, with the first mountain ranges being the Beaver Creek and Rattlesnake. In 1963, [Whittle] and his father gave up those two ranges and took over the Pacific Valley range from Mike Hunt,” reads a tribute.
This range contained 350 heads of cattle—they later acquired a vacant cattle range called Wheats. Whittle volunteered for the United States Air Force from 1951 to 1953 with his military pay being his first real paycheck.
“In 1959, [Whittle] married the love of his life, Nancy Bartoo. With that, they started a family of their own. Having [four] sons, Rex, Perry, Tom, and Joe, all who worked on the ranch since the day they could ride a horse and now are all still in the cattle business. Don and Nancy are now also blessed with [five] grandchildren and [four] great-grandchildren. After 63 years of marriage, this makes them the eldest of [four] generations.”
Whittle’s father passed away in 1969, and this led to him taking over the Pacific Valley and Wheat ranges that were previously run by his father under the “JW” brand.
“The Whittles mainly ran Hereford cattle, until the demand for Angus Cross cattle led to higher prices. He always sold his dry cor through Ellington Peek, Sr. When Ellington Peek, Jr started buying cattle, Don always sold the calf crop through him. In 1989 when Ellington founded the Western Video Market Don started selling the weaned calves through that Video Market and has ever since. Often times topping the sale with his set of calves,” the tribute reads.
In the early 60s, Whittle and his Uncle Wint built the 185-unit “Big Horn Mobile Home Park” located in Altaville which he and his wife Nancy operated until the late 70s. In 2016 Whittle expanded his business beyond cattle and went into growing almonds and walnuts.
According to his tribute, “In 2019, at the age of 90 years old [Whittle] was still riding and roping calves at the yearly brandings. Don has always been known for his integrity and honesty. And has passed those traits along to his family. Knowing that all livestock relies on us for their well-being, the one thing Don learned early in life and teaches to this day is to never leave someone else's cows behind in the mountains when you're gathering.”
Danny is a writer and a Calaveras County native. He studied creative writing and marketing at San Francisco State University and has previously done work as an automotive journalist. He is happy to be back and writing about the local community.
