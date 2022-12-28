22 Cattleman of the Year

Donald Whittle and his wife, Nancy, are the eldest of four generations after 63 years of marriage.

The ranching community recently gathered to honor 93-year-old Donald R. Whittle as the 2022 Cattleman of the Year. 

Whittle was born on Oct. 28, 1929, and lived at “Old Ranch” off of Whittle Road during his youth. He attended a single-room school in Carson Hill to which he rode his horse before graduating from Bret Harte High School in 1947.

