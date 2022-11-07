Calaveras County residents gathered at the San Andreas Town Hall for the 12th annual Diwali Dinner, hosted by the local Sikh community on Nov. 4. This is the first time the event has been held outside of Angels Camp due to an increase in attendance. This is also the first Diwali Dinner after a two-year COVID-19 hiatus.

Hundreds of people from around Calaveras County attended the 12th annual Diwali Dinner on Nov. 4.

Diwali is the Festival of Lights, good prevailing over evil. It’s celebrated all over India, in every single religion, Sikhism, Hinduism, and Jainism,” Director of Philanthropy for Mark Twain Medical Center Foundation Charanjit “CJ” Singh told the Enterprise during the event. “All these religions and cultures are celebrated in India. And here in Calaveras County, we're just showcasing a small portion of the festivities.”

Guests got to taste cuisine that is not often available in Calaveras County.
Baljit Singh, Supervisor Stopper, and CJ Singh at the dinner.
