Calaveras County residents gathered at the San Andreas Town Hall for the 12th annual Diwali Dinner, hosted by the local Sikh community on Nov. 4. This is the first time the event has been held outside of Angels Camp due to an increase in attendance. This is also the first Diwali Dinner after a two-year COVID-19 hiatus.
“Diwali is the Festival of Lights, good prevailing over evil. It’s celebrated all over India, in every single religion, Sikhism, Hinduism, and Jainism,” Director of Philanthropy for Mark Twain Medical Center Foundation Charanjit “CJ” Singh told the Enterprise during the event. “All these religions and cultures are celebrated in India. And here in Calaveras County, we're just showcasing a small portion of the festivities.”
The hall was packed with hundreds of people including District 5 Supervisor Benjamin Stopper, District 3 Supervisor Merita Callaway, District Attorney Barbara Yook, and Sheriff Rick DiBasilio. Singh explained that the event was started as a way to showcase the Sikh community, which has been a part of Calaveras County for over 20 years.
“The warm greetings from the Singh family as I walked into the delicious dinner and the ambiance they created made my first Diwali dinner a special time,” stated Callaway. “Knowing I would be attending created the moment for me to research the meaning of the Diwali festival, light over darkness, and its importance to the Sikhs, Hindus, and Janis. I thank the Singh family for their community outreach and for introducing us to another cultural holiday.”
Singh organized the event with his family and called the reception “amazing.”
“We took a two-year pandemic pause, and we tried to pivot and do smaller things like [handing out] doughnuts to the county departments in the hospital and did things like that,” explained Singh. “It was different, people wanted an in-person experience. [This year] we had guests of all walks of life, from children all the way up to seniors, everyday regular residents to the county [officials]. So it's an important part of this community.”
The feast included samosas, bread pakora, shahi paneer, and much more, with all the dishes served being vegetarian. Singh explained that all of the food used to be prepared by his mother and aunts, but due to the increasing number of attendees, it eventually had to be catered.
“We have between 250 and 300 people show up to this event every year,” said Singh.
The event is spread by word of mouth every year, and, as Singh explained, “Once you’re invited, you’re invited forever.”
