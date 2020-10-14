Bret Harte senior receives CollegeBoard award
Bret Harte High School (BHHS) senior Jackson Oliver was recently named a “Commended” National Merit Scholar.
“College-bound juniors in the United States took a Preliminary Scholastic Aptitude Test (PSAT) in October 2019,” a press release from BHHS reads. “Jackson’s score placed him in a very elite group of seniors (Class of 2021) across the nation. Jackson hopes to attend a prestigious university and major in aeronautical engineering after graduation.”
Jackon Oliver’s parents are Derek Oliver and Laura Oliver. Derek Oliver is a teacher at BHHS.
“I am not surprised that Jackson has achieved recognition at the national level for his academic success,” BHHS Principal Heath Lane said. “Jackson has an inquisitive mind and throughout high school has taken the most rigorous curriculum that we offer. I know that he has the ability to achieve great things if he continues his upward trajectory in a Science, Technology and Medical (STEM) field.”
LeAnn Millar, Oliver’s college counselor, also praised Oliver.
“Jackson is the type of student that I had the opportunity to work with as a former gifted and talented educator coordinator,” she said. “He likes to create and think outside of the box. This characteristic will suit him extremely well in a research STEM based career.”
Mark Twain Medical Center names new manager of philanthropy
Following a competitive and thorough search, Mark Twain Medical Center (MTMC) has hired Charanjit “CJ” Singh as the manager of its philanthropy department.
Singh grew up in Calaveras County and attended Bret Harte High School. Afterwards, he enrolled at California State University, Sacramento, where he received a bachelor’s degree in economics. He worked for the county in talent acquisition and helped manage his family’s retail business before becoming coalition and community engagement coordinator at public health, a position he will be leaving to take on his new role.
“Many of us know CJ from his previous professional roles,” MTMC CEO & President Doug Archer said, “or from his multiple community volunteer activities such as: the Social Media Coordinator Habitat for Humanity Calaveras County, PR and Outreach Coordinator of the Sikh-American Community of Calaveras County, past President and Vice President of the Angels/Murphys Leo Club and a member of the Bhagat Puran Singh Health Initiative Sacramento (BPSHI).”
Archer said that Singh has the “leadership experience, skill, and motivation to drive the successful fundraising mission of MTMC’s Foundation.”
“His knowledge of our community and commitment to serve others will be a strong asset to the existing dedicated board members, staff, and partnering organizations,” he said. “His vast experience and passion to connect with people make him a great fit for our organization and our community outreach aspirations.”
Singh will be responsible for developing and directing all aspects of philanthropic fundraising for MTMC. He and his wife, Avneet, live in Valley Springs.
“I am very humbled to accept the position and looking forward to advancing healthcare access to the people of Calaveras County,” Singh said.
