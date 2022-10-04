 Skip to main content
Let the grapes fly

Grape Stomp festival returns after 2-year hiatus

Orange County couple crushes the competition

The “Dwelley Devistators” compete in the finals, during which they stomped a winning 18.32 pounds of grape juice.

A warm and sunny Saturday shone down on the wine country town of Murphys during its 29th Annual Calaveras Grape Stomp in what proved to be an enthusiastic post-pandemic return.

The event, which organizers say is the oldest and largest grape stomp in California, offered a virtual stomping competition in 2020 and planned another in 2021, though it was canceled due to lack of interest.

The Calaveras Grape Stomp drew a crowd to Murphys on Oct. 1, with many visiting from out of the area.
The event included a costume contest, urging stompers to wear their zaniest outfits.
Bret Harte Union High School football players fill barrels with grapes in preparation for the next competition. The barrels are first soaked in the creek to cause them to swell and prevent leakage.
The juice buckets, carried by Bret Harte football players, are officially weighed for the final results.
Vendor Rhiannon West sells handmade stoneware pottery and promotes her new Sonora-based business, Honeystone Studio.
Naomi Connelly, 8, and Isobel Connelly, 5, raise money for the county fair at the Murphys 4-H booth.

