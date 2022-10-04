Grape Stomp festival returns after 2-year hiatus

A warm and sunny Saturday shone down on the wine country town of Murphys during its 29th Annual Calaveras Grape Stomp in what proved to be an enthusiastic post-pandemic return.
The event, which organizers say is the oldest and largest grape stomp in California, offered a virtual stomping competition in 2020 and planned another in 2021, though it was canceled due to lack of interest.
This year, visitors were welcomed by a street fair on Main Street and local businesses offering special deals. At Murphys Community Park, dozens of teams passed the day filling buckets with juice, grapes flying into a cheering crowd, as they competed for a place in the final round.
The “Dwelley Devistators” were named the “Top Stompers” after producing a whopping 18.32 pounds of juice from 50 pounds of grapes in just five minutes. The husband-and-wife team drove all the way from Orange County to compete, though they are no newbies to the event. Husband Eddie Dwelley has been stomping for 15 years, placing in the finals multiple times, and was also this year’s official timer, and wife Erica has competed once before. The couple, who have five children, often visit family in Murphys.
“It’s tiring, it’s fun. We love Murphys,” Erica Dwelley said. Her advice for winning: “Keep the screen clean.”
Second place went to Team Hatcher Winery with 17.18 pounds of juice collected, and in third place was Team School Street Wines, who collected 16.03 pounds of juice.
Spectators, of course, enjoyed the fruit of the stompers’ labor, as local wine flowed freely out of tasting rooms and designated serving tents. Food trucks, carnival treats, and activities kept the kids busy at the park. But the volunteers who made the fun happen saw little rest.
“Months of preparation go into producing the Grape Stomp and days before, grapes are picked up, barrels are soaked in the creek at the Murphys Park (to swell and prevent juice leakage), the stomp stage is built, and wines are selected for wine sales at the CWA [Calaveras Winegrape Alliance] booths,” wrote CWA Executive Director Sandra Hess, whose organization hosts the event. “It takes a little over 100 volunteers to host this event each year and we can't thank this community of supporters enough for their help.”
Martin Huberty, Calaveras Chamber of Commerce CEO, Calaveras Visitors Bureau Director and incoming District 3 supervisor, co-MC'd the Grape Stomp with Doug Brown, who has MC’d the event for 29 years. Bret Harte Union High School’s football team had a long day hauling barrels and buckets of fruit on and off the stage.
“It’s a good community thing for us, and we make a little money for the program,” said head coach Kelly Osborn.
The event also raises money for community groups and high school scholarships with its auction.