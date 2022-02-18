The 43rd Annual Motherlode Regional Academic Decathlon Competition was held in early February this year, with four schools from Calaveras and Tuolumne counties competing to go on to the state level in March.
Students from Bret Harte High School, Mountain Oaks School, Summerville High School, and Tioga High School participated in the competition. Bret Harte won out over Mountain Oaks to represent Calaveras County, while Summerville High will represent Tuolumne at the virtual event next month. Academic Decathlon, also known as AcaDec, is a nationwide competitive academic program that began in Bolsa Grande, Calif., in 1968, from an educator’s “conviction that teamwork and competition can inspire academic success for every student,” according to usad.org.
Each year there is a different academic theme, and 2022 was “Water: A Most Essential Resource.” The students compete in 10 event categories, including economics, essay, art, interview, language and literature, math, music, social science, speech, and written “Super Quiz.” There is also an oral “Super Quiz,” in which the top nine students from each school compete, with topics in art, economics, language and literature, music, science, and social science.
Bret Harte’s team of 15 students took home a total of 39 medals at the Regional Competition, including 13 gold, 12 silver, and 14 bronze medals.
High score-winning varsity team member Logan Ayotte earned the team nine of those awards, with gold medals in the economics, literature, math, science, social science, and speech categories. Varsity member Ekaterina Lushova won gold in the interview and math categories.
Honors team member Jordan Smith won gold and highest scores in economics and math, scholastic team member Rowan Gouveia won gold in the essay and interview categories, as did varsity member Andrew Miller; and scholastic team member Avery Strauch took home a gold medal in science. Aurora Lewis, on the honors team, won four bronze medals, and scholastic team member Audrey Swanson received a silver award in the music category.
Bret Harte U.S. history teacher and coach for the Academic Decathlon team, Jennifer Truman, issued a statement saying, “Of course, we are really proud of these kids. … This is a great group of kids who have spent many hours preparing for this day.”
The state championship competition will be held March 1-12, and national finals will occur April 21-22. Both competitions will be held virtually in 2022.