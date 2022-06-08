The annual First Friday Concert in the Park series, hosted by Murphys Community Club, has officially launched with local band Stardogs with Brian Jirka playing June 3 at Murphys Community Park.
“The band was booked a year ago and brought some great energy!” said club president Carol Roscelli.
From June to September, First Fridays in the Park will feature performances by a variety of musical groups playing in the gazebo starting at 5:30 p.m. There is no admission charge and free parking available nearby. However, donations to help maintain the park are “always gratefully received.”
“Friends and neighbors are encouraged to bring their lawn chairs or blankets and enjoy a small town America gathering in the cool confines of Murphys Community Park,” Roscelli said. “The Park’s Alcoholic Beverage Control (ABC) permit prohibits the bringing of wine or liquor into the Park but wine and beer will be available with the proceeds going to the Murphys Community Club and back to the Park. Each event will have a community sponsor with Murphys Business Association sponsoring our June concert and wines donated by Broll, Allegorie, Ron Morris Cellars and Newsome Harlow. Mary’s Taco Truck provided a variety of Latin favorites.”
Featured bands for the rest of the First Friday concert series include Two Hoots and a Holler, July 1, Leilanni & the Distractions, Aug. 5, and the Iconics will perform Sept. 2. Additional concerts have been added this year by popular demand and will feature Cool Beans on June 17 and Crystal Image on Sept. 23.
Murphys Community Park will also be the site for the Calaveras Arts Council’s Music in the Parks performance Aug. 3 starting at 6:30 p.m. Murphys Community Club will also host the historic Homecoming event on July 16 with Plan B and a new event, Oktoberfest, in Murphys Park on Oct. 8. Grover Anderson will perform for the MCC Membership meeting October 22 with a free barbeque for members.
Murphys Community Park is located on Algiers Street in downtown Murphys. For more information call (209) 728-8093, or click on the Community Club link at visitmurphys.com.