The Calaveras Youth Organization (CYO) recently donated $1,200 to fund a music program for kindergarten through sixth-grade students at West Point Elementary School. The group also helped locate an instructor for the Murphys School of Music, according to Neil Hjelmervik, CYO director.
The local nonprofit’s mission is to “support and encourage music education in Calaveras County schools.”
“To fund this mission, we hold the annual Calaveras Has Talent events, and all proceeds are used to answer the expressed needs of music teachers in our county schools,” Hjelmervik said.
In the past five years, the organization has donated more than $35,000 worth of band instruments, guitars, equipment and music supplies to area schools, thanks to “the continued support of our generous local communities,” Hjelmervik added.
Students from areas in and around Calaveras County have auditioned and are set to compete at 6 p.m., Friday, Oct. 11 at the Bret Harte Theater, 323 Main St. (Highway 49), Angels Camp. The Calaveras Band Boosters is selling dinner before the competition for $10.
Winners from previous years have been invited to perform in the “Best of Calaveras Has Talent” Concert at 6 p.m., Saturday, Oct. 12, also at the Bret Harte Theater. Both of the Calaveras Has Talent shows cost $10, and tickets are sold at the theater before each performance.
There will be a bag raffle and a silent auction at the Calaveras has Talent shows, too. For more information, call 286-6715.