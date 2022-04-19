The Calaveras County Board of Supervisors has declared the month of April 2022 Sikh Awareness and Appreciation Month in the county.
At the April 12 meeting, District 5 Supervisor Benjamin Stopper read the proclamation which said, “Sikhs have been living in Calaveras County for over two decades and in the United States for more than 120 years, and during the early 20th century, thousands of Sikh Americans worked on farms, in lumber mills and mines, and on the Western Pacific Railroad lines. Sikhism is the fifth-largest religion in the world and today, there are more than 25 million Sikhs worldwide and an estimated 500,000 Sikh Americans.”
“Sikh Americans pursue diverse professions and make rich contributions to the social, cultural, and economic vibrancy of the United States. Including service as members of the United States Armed Forces and significant contributions to our great nation in agriculture, information technology, small businesses, the oil industry, trucking, medicine, public service, and technology. Sikh Americans distinguished themselves by fostering respect among all people through faith and service. Calaveras County is committed to educating citizens about the world’s religions, the value of religious diversity, tolerance grounded in First Amendment principles, a culture of mutual understanding, and the diminution of violence,” Stopper continued.
Local members of the Sikh community Birinder Kaur, Surjit Singh, and Baljit Singh were also in attendance.