This holiday season may be the best time to bring home a new furry friend, as adoption fees for all cats and some dogs have been reduced 50% by Calaveras County Animal Services.
The Calaveras County Board of Supervisors recently approved a Fee Flexibility Program proposed by Animal Services, implementing adoption discounts when the shelter’s capacity is over 80% and when certain animals have been up for adoption for more than 15 days.
With roughly 60 cats and kittens pushing the small shelter over capacity, all feline adoptions will be $30 or less for the foreseeable future, Animal Services Manager Evan Jacobs told the Enterprise on Dec. 5.
Several large dogs that have been in the shelter for over a month are also available to adopt at a half-off fee of $40, Jacobs said.
Additionally, a “55-5-5” program has been implemented by Animal Services, allowing seniors over 55 to adopt a dog that is 5 years or older for just $5.
So far, the discount offers have been a “tremendous success” in getting more animals adopted out to families, Jacobs said.
The Animal Services shelter in San Andreas is open Tuesday through Saturday from 10 a.m. to 1 p.m. and 2 p.m. to 3:30 p.m.