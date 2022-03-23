34 King Memorial 2.JPG

The new King J. McPherson memorial bench is located in Murphys Community Park.

The Angels-Murphys Rotary Club and members of the community came together to honor the late sergeant of arms King McPherson on March 17 in Murphys.

McPherson held a 78-year perfect attendance record with the Rotary Club.

Of McPherson, the Rotary club said, “On this St. Patrick’s Day, the Angels-Murphys Rotary Club installed and dedicated a beautiful bench in Murphys Park in memory of King J. McPherson. Today would have been King’s 105th birthday. He was a dedicated Rotarian who served as the Club’s Sergeant-at-Arms until last year and held a world record with 78 years of perfect attendance. Everyone who knew King can remember his sunny attitude, excellent memory, and dedication to serving his community, as they enjoy the view from this shady spot. To donate in memory of King McPherson, or to find out more about Rotary, please visit www.angelsmurphysrotary.org.”

