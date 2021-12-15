The City of Angels was a heavenly sight on Saturday, Dec. 11, with dozens of homes and businesses decked out in festive displays and colorful, sparkling lights. The Angels Camp Business Association (ACBA) hosted a citywide holiday decorating challenge, Light Up The Night!, with awards for Best Residence going to a residence at 1902 Centennial Lane, and Best Business to Angels Camp Museum, announced on Dec. 14.
The week-long viewing period allowed the community to take a self-guided tour of the entries, with paper maps available at several locations. The tour was also equipped with a QR code, which linked to the route in the Google Maps app with a simple scan from a smartphone camera.
The challenge culminated in a drive-through event Saturday night, located in the Calaveras Lumber parking lot. A steady line of cars made their way through the parking lot between the hours of 5:30 and 8:30 p.m., in a “reverse parade” guided by sheriff’s deputies, volunteers, and brightly lit displays. Community businesses and organizations passed out treats and goodie bags for kids along the way, in addition to maps and voting ballots for the decorating competition. Santa and Mrs. Claus waved at cars and posed for pictures, while carols serenaded attendees from a Sutton semi-truck “stage.”
Also at the drive-through event, the Angels Camp Community Club collected kids’ letters for Santa, promising a “reply from Santa and his elves” for each letter with a return address.
Toys for Tots and The Resource Connection were also there, collecting toy and canned food donations. Calaveras Fair Royalty was present, along with a costumed frog armed with candy canes.
Angels Camp glowed with lights in windows and strung along buildings, decorations dangled above Main Street, and neighborhoods around the city were brightly lit. One popular stop on the tour was the Eltringham/Craig residence on Centennial Lane, with cars backed up down the road as viewers gazed at a plethora of decorations and lights of all kinds and colors. The movie “Elf” was projected outside the house, enticing viewers to linger and get into the holiday spirit.
Another fun spot to visit was the Angels Camp Museum, where a dancing polar bear and penguin waved at cars driving past from the curb. A “Santa's Workshop” photo booth sat out front, while Christmas favorites were blasted from a stereo system loud enough to be heard across the highway. A few other entries had music to accompany the lights, like the charming Howard Home on Amador Avenue, which had a zoo of lit inflatable creatures, including snowmen, an elf, a sea lion, a Husky dog, Santa, and even a Grinch with his dog, Max, perched on its roof.
In all, 20 businesses and nine residences were entered into the competition. Participants in both categories vied for first place, with a $500 cash award. Second place received a $250 gift card, and third place received a $100 gift card.
Awards in the residential category went to 1902 Centennial Lane for first place, 162 Smith Flat Road for second place, and 954 Tuolumne Avenue for third place. The winners for the business category were Angels Camp Museum in first, St. Patrick’s Catholic Church in second, and Angels Memorial Chapel in third place.