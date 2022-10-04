 Skip to main content
West Point community turns out for 47th Annual Lumberjack Day

Amador High School student named King

Aaron Rasmussen-Bates of Tuolumne participated in the day’s logging competitions and parade while wearing a comedic lumberjack costume.

The 47th Annual Lumberjack Day took place in West Point on Oct. 1., 2022. This year’s theme “the roaring 20s” was echoed throughout the day’s events. 

It was a busy day, starting with boxcar races in the early morning, a parade featuring antique cars, dance troupes, animatronic displays made by local residents, local fire departments, equine groups, and other community and business entries. Aaron Rassmussen-Bates’ mini semi-truck was a parade winner, facing steep competition from the many creative entries.

The crowd-favorite limber pole event includes sawyers balancing on the end of a lofted wooden pole while slicing the end of it off before turning around and returning down the length of the pole. 
This year’s grand marshall was West Point local, teacher, and Calaveras County Poet Laureate Linda Toren. 
Aaron Rassmussen-Bates’ mini semi-truck was a parade winner, facing steep competition from creative animatronic displays, antique cars, and more. 
Amador High junior Jake Parkey was crowned Lumberjack Day King after raising $4,320 of scholarship money that will be put towards his college education.
The Blue Mountain Players’ popular parade group “The Lawnchair Brigade” entertained parade watchers by dancing with inflatable guitars to classic rock numbers.
Wilseyville residents Edie and Danny Schembri’s 1920’s-era “horseless carriage” was one of many vintage and early model automobiles entered into the parade.