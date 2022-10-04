West Point community turns out for 47th Annual Lumberjack Day

The 47th Annual Lumberjack Day took place in West Point on Oct. 1., 2022. This year’s theme “the roaring 20s” was echoed throughout the day’s events.
It was a busy day, starting with boxcar races in the early morning, a parade featuring antique cars, dance troupes, animatronic displays made by local residents, local fire departments, equine groups, and other community and business entries. Aaron Rassmussen-Bates’ mini semi-truck was a parade winner, facing steep competition from the many creative entries.
Following the parade, a full day of logging events took place, with sixteen different categories including crowd favorites Jack-and-Jill and double saw bucking, ax throwing, and the exciting limber pole event, which includes sawyers balancing on the end of a lofted wooden pole while slicing the end of it off before turning around and returning down the length of the pole. Awards were given in both male and female categories.
The overall Logger award went to Nate Hodges, overall Local Logger award went to Nik Alberts, and the overall Lady Logger award went to Renee Henault.
Prior to the parade, Amador High School junior Jake Parkey was crowned Lumberjack Day King after raising $4,320 of scholarship money that will be put towards his college education.
Other events throughout the day included a children’s play area with rock wall and face-painting, live music, a large vendor area featuring locally made crafts, food vendors, and beer areas.