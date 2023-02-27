Local pets put their best paws forward for the Love Your Pet Video Contest held on Saturday, Feb. 11, at the Paul A.E. Moeller Calaveras County Public Access Television Studio in San Andreas. 

Forty Calaveras County pet owners entered their pets into the competition, filming videos that were judged on criteria such as production value, production design, and audio design.

