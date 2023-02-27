Local pets put their best paws forward for the Love Your Pet Video Contest held on Saturday, Feb. 11, at the Paul A.E. Moeller Calaveras County Public Access Television Studio in San Andreas.
Forty Calaveras County pet owners entered their pets into the competition, filming videos that were judged on criteria such as production value, production design, and audio design.
The competition was open to pets of all kinds and winners were announced in three categories, Cutest Pet Video, Funniest Pet Video and General Pet Video.
First place in the Cutest Pet Video category went to the Garner Family for “My Movie,” which showed a young girl smiling while embracing and petting a rooster as two dogs run and play in the background.
First place for Funniest Pet Video went to Jenny Lee Manuelli for her video “Like This,” which followed pet pig Charlotte (who also happens to be famous for her award-winning painting skills) as she takes a walk tethered to a leash, wearing a bright pink tutu.
The winner of the General Pet Video category was an artful compilation submitted by Mya Biagi of Rebel Skye, a happy pup who can be seen frolicking, performing tricks, and chasing its own tail through a distorted “fisheye” lens or filter.
A Crowd Favorite award went to Audra Valdez for her video, “ Maggie,” which featured a small black pug in a tye-dye onesie spinning around in circles in anticipation of a tasty treat.
Other videos included cameos from tropical birds, a Russian tortoise, several cats and dogs, chickens, and even a “pet” hummingbird named “Little White Spot.”
All entry videos can be viewed on Calaveras Community TV’s YouTube channel and on Channel 7 for Xfinity and Comcast subscribers, Channel 21 for Volcano Vision subscribers and Channel 7 for those with CalTel.
Judges were Jerry Day, Manager for Access Tuolumne and Tuolumne County Film Commissioner, Calaveras High School graduate and filmmaker Manuel Crosby, and travel video creator Chris Stevenson.
The contest was a joint fundraiser by nonprofit Friends of Calaveras Animal Services (F.O.C.A.S.) and Calaveras Community TV (CCTV) and was sponsored by local businesses and patrons including Spence Ranch Feed & Supply, Twisted Oak Winery, Bubbles and Bows Grooming; Moke Hill Nuts and Candies, Moke-a-Java, Hotel Leger, Renegade Winery, Kim De’Arrillaga, and Vivian Estrada.