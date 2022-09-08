6-ccf-1.jpg

In 2020, CCF awarded the Angels Camp Museum Foundation $25,000 for the creation of a frog jump exhibit, celebrating the annual event that brings thousands to the Calaveras County Fairgrounds every spring.

 Courtesy photo/Calaveras Community Foundation

Twenty-two years have passed since the Calaveras Community Foundation (CCF) was started by two West Point residents, Genna Hurst and Beth Childs. Those early founders had a vision— a philanthropic organization that acts as a liaison between those who want to make a charitable donation and those who need it. 

“They felt it was something our county needed,” said CCF president Linda Kangeter. “One goal— to improve and enrich lives of residents of Calaveras.”

0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Comment Policy

Calaveras Enterprise does not actively monitor comments. However, staff does read through to assess reader interest. When abusive or foul language is used or directed toward other commenters, those comments will be deleted. If a commenter continues to use such language, that person will be blocked from commenting. We wish to foster a community of communication and a sharing of ideas, and we truly value readers' input.