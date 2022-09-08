Twenty-two years have passed since the Calaveras Community Foundation (CCF) was started by two West Point residents, Genna Hurst and Beth Childs. Those early founders had a vision— a philanthropic organization that acts as a liaison between those who want to make a charitable donation and those who need it.
“They felt it was something our county needed,” said CCF president Linda Kangeter. “One goal— to improve and enrich lives of residents of Calaveras.”
Since the foundation’s inception, it has provided over $2.9 million dollars in grants and scholarships to local entities, including schools, sports teams, community groups, non-profits, churches, and food pantries.
“The Calaveras Community Foundation is dedicated to improving Calaveras communities by providing grants to partner organizations, assisting donors, and providing leadership in addressing charitable causes,” reads the foundation’s mission statement.
The 501(c)3 organization is 100% volunteers, run by Kangeter, vice-president Christy Maynard, and its board of directors. Recently, the board gained three new members, bringing its number to 13.
“We have been blessed that we have had a lot of wonderful board members. … Always when we get a new board member, we get energy, we get new ideas and perspectives, new connections, and it's great. So we were really happy to get these three new people,” said Kangeter.
Resource for donors
The foundation is a “general purpose non-profit,” says Kangeter, and serves no particular charitable area. Instead, they act as a “resource for donors,” connecting funds to causes. Donors choose causes, such as animal welfare, supporting the arts or “fields of interest.” Their contributions can be distributed for matching grant requests or scholarship applications at the foundation's discretion.
These “donor-advised funds” are also professionally managed by the foundation, and donating in this way relieves donors of the burden of the complicated legal paperwork required to establish a private foundation.
Smaller businesses or organizations can also set up a “supporting fund” through the foundation.
“They want to collect donations, they want to set up a fund, but they don’t want to manage the money. They don’t have enough staff or they don’t have enough expertise to be able to do that. We can hold the fund for an organization and use it for their purposes, but they don’t have to do the administration of it,” explained Kangeter. “It also is advantageous because we currently have around 2.5 million in assets, a significant chunk of that is professionally managed, so a smaller organization can get the advantage of that professional management without having to go out and find an investment manager and meet the minimum requirements to have the funds that they have professionally managed.”
According to CCF, “[F]unds are pooled for investment management purposes to minimize costs and achieve a greater return, making it possible for a smaller individual fund to enjoy the same economies of scale as a large independent foundation.”
How donations are received
Most of CCF’s funds are received through monetary donations. These can be made in honor of a deceased family member, dear friend, or meaningful cause. These contributions can be made by individuals, families, and groups to commemorate special occasions such as birthdays or anniversaries, as gifts for holidays or milestones, as part of an estate plan, or simply to introduce philanthropy.
Kangeter stated, “Many people find that that’s a really good way to introduce their children to philanthropy. … When the grant requests come in, they sit down and as a family decide, ‘Ok, we’d love to buy band uniforms or we’d love to help build a skate park,’... and it gets the younger generation interested in the idea of what their money can accomplish.”
A fund that Kangeter set up herself, called the Horizons Fund, is intended to be used “for projects that help people expand horizons, not just geographically, but perhaps just to experience something that they've never experienced before, that people who live in a somewhat remote rural county might not normally be able to experience,” said Kangeter.
The minimum donation amount to set up a fund with the foundation is $1,000, and it can always be added to at a later time.
Competitive grants and scholarships
The foundation distributed $110,854 in competitive grants in 2021, according to records accessible on their website. Later this month, awardees for the foundation’s 2022 competitive grant cycle will be announced.
Competitive grants are announced and distributed in the fall of each year after applications are received and reviewed by a grant committee manned by several of the group’s 13 board members.
During the grant review process, the committee seeks to select the applications “that are going to have the most impact, that are going to reach the most people, that are going to be well-run,” says Kangeter.
The committee matches selected applications with available funds, and advisors for funds that share a “field of interest” with the application are contacted to confirm their interest. After matches are made, the board decides if additional contributions are needed from the foundation to meet the applicant’s needs. Grants can vary from a few hundred to several thousand dollars.
In 2020, CCF awarded the Angels Camp Museum Foundation $25,000 for the creation of a frog jump exhibit, celebrating the annual event that brings thousands to the Calaveras County Fairgrounds every spring.
The foundation offers a host of academic scholarships for Calaveras County students as well. CCF currently administers twelve separate scholarships, according to its website, which range in scope from career-based scholarships to specific fields of study.
The foundation also occasionally grants sponsorships, which Kangeter says are usually “much more modest”, and typically pay for the costs of hosting small community events. These can be for anything from putting on a play, planning sobriety graduations, or hosting family-friendly holiday parties. Sponsorships are typically not administered through a grant or scholarship cycle, but rather through an individual request.
Special projects and future
Another way the foundation works is through special projects, like the recent Calaveras Blood Drive CCF sponsored in partnership with Vitalant. The blood drive began in July 2022 and will continue every other month through November of 2023. The drive takes place at the Town Hall in San Andreas, and donors can register online at donors.vitalant.org using blood code SMF399.
For Kangeter, who has served as president at CCF for the last 10 years, the future of CCF is filled with possibilities.
In addition to running more projects, Kangeter says that one of the next steps in the foundation’s evolution would be to hire an executive director.
“As we grow and we have more investment income, I think that we will at some point want to have an executive director, and that will take some of the burden off of the board and free the board members up to get more involved in the community and really just take the foundation to the next step,” said Kangeter.
How to contribute
The foundation offers a variety of ways to contribute, aside from setting up a memorial or dedication fund. They also accept donations by cash, check, or PayPal.
An easy way to help the foundation’s mission is to utilize shopping programs, like AmazonSmile. Simply visit smile.amazon.com and select Calaveras Community Foundation. Shopping through AmazonSmile will result in donations to your selected charity automatically.
Angels Market in Angels Camp, Sierra Hills Market in Murphys, and Sender’s in Mountain Ranch also offer their customers the ability to donate loyalty rewards points.
Donations of various kinds (not just cash) can be made, including stocks and bonds, life insurance policies, real estate, and other assets such as fine art or intellectual property.
To set up a fund or donate to CCF, contact the foundation by phone, email, at their 1211 South Main Street office in downtown Angels Camp, or visit their website at calaverascommunityfoundation.org.