Local theaters and community groups are putting on a show for families this holiday season.

Sierra Repertory Theatre (SRT) is featuring two holiday productions, with “Elf The Musical” (based on the popular comedy movie starring Will Ferrell) at the East Sonora theater, and original screenplay “The Christmas Foundling” at the old-fashioned Fallon House theater in Columbia. Both productions run through Dec. 18, and limited tickets remain.

