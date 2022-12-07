Local theaters and community groups are putting on a show for families this holiday season.
Sierra Repertory Theatre (SRT) is featuring two holiday productions, with “Elf The Musical” (based on the popular comedy movie starring Will Ferrell) at the East Sonora theater, and original screenplay “The Christmas Foundling” at the old-fashioned Fallon House theater in Columbia. Both productions run through Dec. 18, and limited tickets remain.
“Elf the Musical” tells the tale of an orphan named Buddy who mistakenly ends up at the North Pole, where he is raised as an elf. Despite his best efforts, the oversized boy has a difficult time fitting in at Santa’s Workshop, and ventures to New York City in search of his true identity. The story follows Buddy through a variety of adventures, mishaps, and a heartening determination to “help New York remember the true meaning of Christmas.”
“The Christmas Foundling” was “created specifically for the old-fashioned Fallon House theater,” penned by Emmy Award-winning playwright Norman Allen and inspired by stories of Bret Harte. According to SRT, “the show charmed audiences when it debuted in 2001, then again in 2003 and 2008, drawing some of the largest crowds SRT had seen for a non-musical production.”
The play follows another orphan boy, named Tom, born on Christmas Eve in a gold miner’s cabin, where he is “adopted” by two miners named Hoke and Old Jake. The miners and a motley crew of “misfits” are Tom’s family of choice, but an unexpected visit by “a Boston woman who is searching for lost family members” creates turmoil for the gang, who now “must come to grips with difficult questions about [Tom’s] future.”
For more information about SRT, visit www.SierraRep.org or call the box office at (209) 532-3120.
At San Andreas’ Metropolitan theater, Fourth Wall Entertainment Troupe is putting on a play inspired by the humorous Christmas movie classic, “A Christmas Story.” The production is written by Jean Shepherd and directed by Cyndie Klorer.
Press for the production states, “Humorist Jean Shepherd's memoir of growing up in the midwest in the 1940s follows 9-year-old Ralphie Parker in his quest to get a genuine Red Ryder BB gun under the tree for Christmas. Ralphie pleads his case before his mother, his teacher and even Santa Claus himself at Higbee's Department Store. The consistent response: ‘You'll shoot your eye out!’ All the elements from the beloved motion picture are here, including the family's temperamental exploding furnace; Scut Farkas, the school bully; the boys' experiment with a wet tongue on a cold lamppost; the Little Orphan Annie decoder pin; Ralphie's father winning a lamp shaped like a woman's leg in a net stocking; Ralphie's fantasy scenarios and more.”
Showings occur at 7 p.m. every Friday and Saturday, and 2 p.m. on Sundays through Dec. 18. For more information, contact Fourth Wall Entertainment Troupe at (209) 754-5555 or visit eventbrite.com for tickets.
The Blue Mountain Theater in West Point is hosting a special holiday showing of the family-friendly cinema classic “The Polar Express” at 3:30 p.m. on Saturday, Dec. 10.
Pajamas are encouraged. The movie, along with hot cocoa and treats, are provided by the Blue Mountain Theater in partnership with Blue Mountain Coalition for Youth and Families. Tickets are $2 per child or $5 for a whole family. This is an all ages event. For more information, call (209) 293-4500.
Murphys Creek Theatre is showing performances of another Christmas classic, “It’s a Wonderful Life,” through Dec. 10. A Facebook event describes the production as “[f]ive actors and one eccentric sound technician perform the beloved American holiday classic. With humor and humanity, George Bailey’s tale of love, loss, and redemption mixes an exuberant cast and a wealth of seasonal shenanigans into a heaven-sent performance for the entire family.” Tickets are available online at onthestage.tickets. For more information, call (209) 728-8422 or email info@murphyscreektheater.org.