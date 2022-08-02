Installation has begun for a community art project dubbed the “West Point Art Path” in downtown West Point. 

The project is set to be installed and celebrated with a “grand opening event” on Sept. 10, featuring live music, “interactive arts projects and special exhibits.”

Untitled 3

A map shows some of the features of the art path, which starts at the West Point Elementary School and continues down the hill to the West Point Community Garden. 
1-artpath-9.jpg

Artist Delilah Garcia’s mural speaks to “the resiliency that our little town has withstood” and hopes to “inspire continued resiliency for generations to come.”
1-artpath-2.JPG
Mural artist Nedra Russ smiles in front of her two murals in West Point which will be part of the art path.

 
1-artpath-4.jpg

 A community art project, dubbed the West Point Art Path, has begun installation in downtown West Point. 
1-artpath-6.jpg

Artist Susan Preece is hard at work on her sculpture, which will be installed in time for the Sept. 10 opening.
1-artpath-7.jpg

Suzanne Smith’s sculpture features an antique firetruck hose reel and speaks to anxieties and hope in the wake of the devastation caused by the Butte Fire of 2015. 

 
