The 2022 San Francisco Chronicle Wine Competition (SFCWC) honored several Calaveras wineries with awards for Best in Class, Double Gold, Gold, Silver, and Bronze. The Chronicle’s long-standing competition is regarded as one of the most prestigious, receiving thousands of entries every year.
A Jan. 14 press release stated, “There were over 48 judges, representing various North American wine regions, evaluating 5,816 wines from nearly 1,000 wineries for the 2022 San Francisco Chronicle Wine Competition.”
With almost 40 wineries, several estate vineyards, and dozens of tasting rooms throughout Calaveras County, the area has gained recognition for its exceptional grapes, wines, and winemakers.
Out of the nearly 1,000 wineries that entered the competition, eight of Calaveras County’s 37 wineries received awards. They included Vina Moda, Villa Vallecito Vineyards, Milliare Winery, Frog’s Tooth Winery, Ironstone Vineyards, Black Sheep Winery, Jazz Cellars, and Aloria Vineyards.
Vina Moda Winery received recognition for nine of their award-winning wines, with Best of Class for their 2018 Sierra Foothills Vinas Mourvedre Red Blend, as well as Double Gold for three wines—their 2018 Sierra Foothills Grenache, 2019 Napa Valley Merlot, and 2019 Sierra Foothills Tempranillo. They also received a gold medal for their 2019 Sierra Foothills Grenache and silver for four others.
Renowned winemaker Nathan Vader and wife and assistant winemaker, Dre, opened up the tasting room on Main Street in Murphys in early 2010, though Vader has been working in wineries and perfecting his art for decades. The team at Vina Moda has won dozens of awards and recognition for their world-class wines made from Calaveras County-grown grapes.
The winery operates on the philosophy that “grapes are a living entity, they evolve into living wines,” and Vader respects that life by closely monitoring and personally handling the fruit that becomes their wine.
Vina Moda’s website describes Vader as a “caretaker and good listener” of the winegrapes, which are described as “very vocal” and having different personalities. The grapes they use are grown at several area vineyards, including Aloria Vineyards, Broll Mountain Vineyards, Villa Vallecito Vineyards, Dalton Vineyards, Desmond Estate Vineyards, Jordan Oaks, Rorick Heritage, and others in the surrounding foothills.
Vina Moda’s winery is currently located in Vallecito in a rented facility, however, the Vaders have recently begun work to construct their own facility, which is located between Angels Camp and Copperopolis. This past week, the framing went up for the custom building, which is being built to the winery’s exact specifications by the winemaker himself.
Jessica DeLappe, tasting room manager at Vina Moda, says the family-owned operation should be “harvesting out of our facility” this year.
“This has been his dream,” DeLappe said of cellar master Vader, who began his journey into making wine as a young boy, learning the ropes and working his way up to owning his own winery. Now he’ll own his own facility as well.
Vader is also a winemaker for estate winery Villa Vallecito, who won Best of Class for their 2017 Sierra Foothills Estate Syrah and three other double gold awards at the SFCWC.
With Vader’s artistic approach to winemaking at the helm, Villa Vallecito has been able to bring home four Best of Class awards over the last ten years, according to owner Ghee Hagedorn. Hagedorn says she is “eternally blessed,” having found success despite a rocky start to life as the tenth of 15 children born to poor migrant farm workers. She credits Vader for his part in the winery’s success, saying, “Nathan is amazing.”
Villa Vallecito took home a total of eight awards for their California-style wines in the competition. Their estate vineyard, located in Vallecito, looks out over New Melones Lake–the perfect setting for son Gil Munoz to utilize his passion for landscape photography, when he’s not busy managing the wine club.
Wine judge Mike Dunne provided tasting notes for this year’s winning Syrah, writing, “The teetotaler in the family will be sorely tested if he or she is within 10 yards of a glass of this Syrah, given the effusiveness of the wine's striking aroma. That blooming bouquet is followed by the traditional markers of Syrah—blueberries, bacon, pepper—all delivered in a package hearty and animated.”
Another winery receiving multiple awards this year was family-owned Milliare, which took home 13 awards this year, including double gold awards for their 2019 Calaveras County Barbera and 2019 Amador County Zinfandel Clockspring. Owner and winemaker Steve Millier told the Enterprise, “The award that I have really good feelings about is the Double Gold Clockspring Zinfandel,” adding that the Clockspring Zinfandel was the wine that “was very helpful in getting us started in 1983.” Grapes for this award-winning wine come from the Clockspring vineyard in Amador County.
Millier’s relationship with Clockspring grapes began when he was winemaker at Stevenot Winery, before he had a winery of his own. Millier has also lent his winemaking skills to others in the area over the years, including Chatom Vineyards, Indian Rock Vineyards, Ironstone Vineyards, and Black Sheep Winery. Black Sheep Winery, which took home five silver medals, is owned by the Millier family and run by daughter Kathy. Situated on the opposite side of Main Street from Milliare, it is the “longest continuously operated winery in the county,” according to the Calaveras Winegrape Alliance (CWA).
Also in the competition, popular Murphys winery and concert venue Ironstone Vineyards took home four gold medals; Frogs Tooth Winery took home two golds; and Black Sheep Winery, Jazz Cellars, and Aloria Vineyards each won multiple silver awards for their wines.
Sandra Hess, Executive Director of the CWA, told the Enterprise, "We congratulate our winery members who took home medals in the 2022 San Francisco Chronicle Wine Competition! Our Gold Rush-era wine region offers 52 wine styles for wine enthusiasts to enjoy in our family-run tasting rooms. Now is the best time in history to visit Calaveras wine country and explore the diverse craft experiences that make our wine region so unique."