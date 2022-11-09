Sheriff’s Log
Monday, Oct. 31
Theft
6:19 a.m., San Andreas – Theft; report taken. Forest Hill Road.
Theft
12:05 p.m., West Point – Theft; report taken. Shaad and Bald Mountain roads.
Battery
2:31 p.m., San Andreas – Battery; report taken. West St. Charles Street.
Tuesday, Nov. 1
Disturbance
2:58 a.m., Douglas Flat – Disturbance; report taken. Holiday Mine Road.
Theft
10:25 a.m., Valley Springs – Theft; report taken. Highway 12.
Theft
6:43 p.m., Burson – Theft; report taken. Highway 12.
Wednesday, Nov. 2
Vandalism
1:14 p.m., Valley Springs – Vandalism; report taken. O Rielly Street.
Trespassing
5:36 p.m., West Point – Trespassing; arrest made. General Court.
Suspicious circumstances
8:31 p.m., Copperopolis – Suspicious circumstances; report taken. Copper Cove Drive and Arrowhead Street.
Thursday, Nov. 3
Disturbance
8:17 a.m., Copperopolis – Disturbance; dispute between landlord and tenant. Report taken. Bay View Drive.
Suspicious person
10:35 a.m., San Andreas – Suspicious person; subject camping behind library. Citation issued. Gold Hunter Road.
Disturbance
2:17 p.m., Avery – Disturbance; family altercation. Citation issued. Moran Road.
Friday, Nov. 4
Battery
5:40 a.m., San Andreas – Battery; altercation in parking lot. Report taken. West St. Charles Street.
Battery
9:21 a.m., San Andreas – Battery; altercation reported. Report taken. West St. Charles Street.
Burglary
9:31 p.m., West Point – Burglary, not in progress; break-in to a residence. Report taken. Winton Road.
Saturday, Nov. 5
Suspicious circumstances
1:25 p.m., Angels Camp – Suspicious circumstances; no report taken. Red Hill Road.
Criminal contempt
2:01 p.m., Valley Springs – Criminal contempt; report taken. Jenny Lind Road.
Suspicious circumstances
11:29 p.m., San Andreas – Suspicious circumstances; someone pulling the door handle. No report taken. West St. Charles Street.
Sunday, Nov. 6
Disturbance
2:18 a.m., San Andreas – Disturbance; altercation heard. Report taken. West St. Charles Street.
Suspicious circumstances
12:59 p.m., Arnold – Suspicious circumstances; arrest made on out-of-state warrants. Rancho Paradiso.
Theft
5:03 p.m., Mokelumne Hill – Theft; use of card without permission. Report taken. South Main Street.
Felony Booking Log
Thursday, Nov. 3
Jaime Yosdenni Islaortiz, 31, was arrested at 3:30 p.m. at the 400 block of Main Street in Murphys and booked on suspicion of carjacking, battery with serious bodily injury and conspiracy to commit a crime.
Friday, Nov. 4
Leona Michelle McCafferty, 23, was arrested at 6:50 p.m. at Jenny Lind Fire Station in Valley Springs and booked on suspicion of inflicting corporal injury on a spouse, cohabitant or dating relationship.
Saturday, Nov. 5
Fernando Polintan Recabar, 51, was arrested at 8:50 p.m. at the 0 block of Parakeet Court in Valley Springs and booked on suspicion of inflicting corporal injury on a spouse, cohabitant or dating relationship.
William Chester Shaw Jr, 71, was arrested at 10:30 p.m. at the 400 block of Main Street in Murphys and booked on suspicion of obstructing or resisting an executive officer.
Sunday, Nov. 6
Javier Jaramillopadilla, 43, was arrested at 6:20 a.m. at the Calaveras County Jail in San Andreas and booked on suspicion of battery.