Calaveras County Planning Commission
Thurs., Oct. 27, 9 a.m.
Please purchase a subscription to read our premium content. If you have a subscription, please log in or sign up for an account on our website to continue.
Please log in, or sign up for a new account to continue reading.
Thank you for reading! We hope that you continue to enjoy our free content.
Calaveras County Planning Commission
Thurs., Oct. 27, 9 a.m.
Board of Supervisors Chambers, Government Center
891 Mountain Ranch Road, San Andreas
Angels Camp City Council
Tues., Nov. 1, 6 p.m.
Angels Camp Fire Department
1404 Vallecito Road, Angels Camp
Ebbetts Pass Veterans Memorial District Board
Tues., Nov. 1, 7 p.m.
EPVMD Hall
99 School St., Murphys
West Point Fire Protection District Board
Wed., Nov. 2, 6 p.m.
Fire Station 1
195 Spink Road, West Point
Calaveras Council of Governments
Wed., Nov. 2, 5:30 p.m.
Board of Supervisors Chambers, Government Center
891 Mountain Ranch Road, San Andreas
Success! An email has been sent to with a link to confirm list signup.
Error! There was an error processing your request.