Caltrans is proposing the replacement of the North Fork Calaveras River Bridge on Highway 12; their reason for this being, “The current bridge has above-average collision rates and nonstandard bridge railings, width, superelevation, and horizontal alignment.”
Caltrans's solution is a replacement bridge that will have “...two 12-foot lanes, two 8-foot shoulders, and new bridge railings to meet current standards. The project would also involve roadway realignment next to the north side of the existing bridge and would correct the existing nonstandard horizontal roadway alignment at the west and east ends of the structure.”
Caltrans has conducted studies on the environmental impact of the project with the findings being collected in an “Initial Study with Proposed Mitigated Negative Declaration.” Of their findings, Caltrans said, “Our studies show the project will not significantly affect the
quality of the environment.”
The following is information from Caltrans as to where you can find the full Initial Study with Proposed Mitigated Negative Declaration:
• Caltrans District 10 Office at 1976 East Doctor Martin Luther King Junior Boulevard, Stockton, California 95205, weekdays, from 8:00 a.m. to 4:00 p.m.
• Copies of the document are available at the Calaveras County Library - San Andreas Central Branch at 1299 Gold Hunter Road, San Andreas, California 95249, Monday and Wednesday, from 1:00 p.m. to 5:00 p.m., and Tuesday, Thursday, and Friday, from 10:00 a.m. to 5:00 p.m.
• The document is also posted online on the Caltrans District 10 website: http://www.dot.ca.gov/d10/projects.html
Caltrans is allowing the public to submit any comments or concerns they might have about the project and/ or findings. They are also asking as to whether or not the public would like to hold a virtual public meeting over the project. To do this, “Please submit your written comments or requests for a virtual public hearing by U.S. Mail or email no later than 3/2/2022, to Caltrans, Attention: Jaycee Azevedo, Senior Environmental Planner, 1976 East Doctor Martin Luther King Junior Boulevard, Stockton, California 95205, or at jaycee.azevedo@dot.ca.gov. When submitting comments to Caltrans, please use the following project identifier: 10-0X740. The date Caltrans will begin accepting comments is 2/1/2022. If there are no major comments or requests for a virtual public hearing, Caltrans will proceed with the project's design.”