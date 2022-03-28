Nine-year-old Wyatt Walker loves to travel and play with his neighbor and best friend, Javier Owens, things that he can’t enjoy while he is undergoing treatment for brain cancer.
When he began having trouble with his vision last winter, the boy complained to his mom, Carrie Graham, who at first thought it was nothing serious. Two days after Christmas, however, the Walkers were at the ER, and young Wyatt, just diagnosed with brain cancer, was undergoing emergency surgery to release fluids that were pressing on his optic nerve and causing him to lose consciousness. The swelling in his brain also caused the boy to have a seizure, which damaged his motor functions, coordination, and his ability to walk.
Graham, who is a site supervisor at Mark Twain Elementary School, has not been able to work the last few months while dealing with her son’s illness. She and her husband, James Walker, have to be quarantined along with their son while he undergoes treatment so that they don’t accidentally introduce anything that could make him sick, as it could be detrimental to Wyatt’s compromised immune system. The senior Walker, who was formerly the executive chef at Grounds restaurant in Murphys, was recently diagnosed with Parkinson’s Disease, making things even more challenging for the family.
Luckily, they’ve had help. A neighbor and family friend, Jazzmin Owens, started a GoFundMe page for the Walkers, which has already exceeded the original goal of $5,000. Donations are still coming in, which the family will need as they complete the next round of treatment over the next six months. An Amazon wishlist for Wyatt has kept him busy in between treatment with fun and educational toys. Graham told the Enterprise, “It’s like Christmas for him. …Things keep coming.” The family has also received generous donations from the Calaveras Cancer Society, who gave them gas and food gift cards to help with their out-of-town stays, as well as handmade crocheted hats and other gifts. Murphy’s Mini Golf is donating a portion of their proceeds from the month of March to the family as well.
A sign, made by Sign Gypsy’s Gold Country, sits in front of the Albert A. Michelson Elementary School, reading “Welcome home Super Wyatt,” a nickname Wyatt’s parents used for a Facebook group that gives daily updates of his journey and cancer treatment.
“It’s a little overwhelming, but I wouldn’t want it any other way,” said Graham, who was overcome by emotion when driving by the sign, saying she was “bawling” and calling it “amazing.”
Graham and her family want to thank Giving Hope Cancer Kits, Calaveras Cancer Group, Keaton's Child Cancer Alliance, Calaveras Children’s Services, “and so many more” in the community who have offered support for Wyatt through his ordeal.
On January 28, 2021, Wyatt underwent tumor resection surgery. Less than two weeks after that, a diagnosis of hydrocephalus was given, followed by the placement of a shunt to divert an excessive amount of cerebrospinal fluid away from the brain.
By the end of January, Walker had a port installed and started receiving chemotherapy and radiation treatment for brain cancer. His first round of treatment consisted of 30 minutes to an hour of chemotherapy and up to an hour-and-a-half of radiation every day, as well as continued physical and occupational therapy to help him regain his strength, coordination, and mobility. After a few weeks of recovery at home, the Walkers will go back to UC Davis once a month for six months, with Wyatt receiving a week of radiation and chemotherapy each time.
The type of cancer in Wyatt’s brain, medulloblastomas, are considered “malignant (cancerous) and fast-growing” and are classified as Grade IV tumors, according to the National Cancer Institute. More common in children, this type of cancer “forms in fetal cells that remain after birth” and may be attributed to genetic factors, though the exact cause is unknown. Because these tumors typically form in the cerebellum part of the brain, they have a risk of spreading to the central nervous system through cerebrospinal fluid. They can also spread to bones and the lymphatic system, though it is rare. The National Cancer Institute states that “an estimated 3,840 people are living with this tumor in the United States. Treatment typically involves a combination of surgery, radiation, and chemotherapy, and data indicates that patients with this rare type of cancer have a relative five-year survival rate of 72.1%.
On March 15, the Walker family returned home to Murphys after Wyatt completed six weeks of chemotherapy and radiation treatment at UC Davis, to find a warm welcome and messages of support from the community. While undergoing treatment, Walker and his parents were isolated from family and friends, staying at first in a hotel and eventually at the Ronald McDonald House in Sacramento. Because of the effects of chemotherapy on the boy’s immune system, things like playing with friends are out of the question—something Walker isn’t happy about.
Though his mom says he “is really positive,” sometimes it frustrates and angers him.
“He’ll say something like ‘stupid brain tumor’ and is always apologizing. … He can’t do things on his own and needs help all of the time,” Graham said. Wyatt is also on the autism spectrum and can get frustrated easily. He’ll tell his mother, “If I get really mean, let me know.”
Graham says her son tries to stay positive because he believes it will make his recovery easier.
Follow the Walkers’ journey to beat Wyatt’s cancer on the Facebook group Super Wyatt at https://www.facebook.com/groups/312873447557450. Wyatt’s GoFundMe drive can be found online at https://gofund.me/678f7de5 and his Amazon Wishlist can be found at: https://www.amazon.com/hz/wishlist/ls/2QDRF1E4AD9P?ref_=wl_share.