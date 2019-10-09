Thousands flocked to Main Street in West Point on Oct. 5 to celebrate the 45th annual Lumberjack Day.
Families dined on hot dogs, curly fries and more under the sun as the parade kicked off.
“Lumberjack Day is about remembering what put this town on the map,” said announcer and retired teacher Jim Casey.
Of the approximately 70 entries, many of the floats showcased an appreciation for first responders and the area’s logging history. Fire engines, patrol cars and logging trucks drove slowly down Main Street, interspersed between marching groups and equestrians in shiny, decorative attire.
After the parade, the crowd dispersed to watch the traditional logging show, which features an axe-throwing contest and chain saw competition.
Awards and recognition
In the soap box derby race, Blayne Abernathy took first place, Brody Stivers took second and Avery Adams took third. Best Looking Car was awarded to Avery Adams and Eva Casey; and Hard Luck (last place) went to Kaden Gray.
Brianna Wagner was crowned Lumberjack Queen, and Max Brant was crowned Lumberjack King for selling the most tickets in a drawing that funds scholarships for area high school graduates.
The Calaveras High School Band was awarded Best Overall Parade Entry, followed by the West Point Elementary Lawn Chair Brigade in second place.
The Best Overall Equestrian Entry was awarded to Juanita Ellington, with second place awarded to Lorette Locke.
The Best Overall Vehicle (the Al Durate Memorial Award) was awarded to Mike Munson.