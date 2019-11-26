County residents with serious concerns about their property tax bills have less than a week to file for assessment appeals for the 2018/2019 fiscal year.
Mountain Ranch resident Terry McBride is one of a few landowners who have been speaking out about skyrocketing property taxes at Calaveras County Board of Supervisors meetings, and said that she has been discussing these issues with a growing group of 200 residents.
With multiple properties damaged in the 2015 Butte Fire, McBride said that her property taxes have increased significantly since 2017. That’s contrary to what she expected given the loss of thousands of trees, her home and three rentals to the blaze.
McBride and others have voiced concerns that the concentration of tax increases were disproportionately affecting landowners in District 2, and Butte Fire victims, in particular. This claim has been denied by County Assessor Leslie Davis.
McBride said she has taken several tax rolls of concerned county property owners (mostly from District 2) in a similar boat to the state Board of Equalization to get answers.
“This is causing hardship on the community of Calaveras,” McBride said in an interview on Tuesday, with reference to already struggling families taking on the burden of higher taxes.
As the result of a “cordial and informational” appeal hearing, McBride has recently been notified that one of her properties (not located in the Butte Fire scar) will be revalued and a tax refund check will be issued, she said. This was the first of six appeals she has made for seven of her properties that has made it through the hearing process, which took 11 months, she said.
“If you feel that you are being charged property taxes that are excessive, especially since real estate prices have been going down, or that you are being charged taxes that you should not be charged for, then I strongly recommend that you (file an appeal),” McBride recently posted on the newly formed Citizens Against Abusive Taxation Facebook page.
Increases in assessed values are being driven by market forces, Davis said in a phone interview Tuesday.
Increases because property was or is in a “Decline in Value” status (when fair market value of real property is less than its adjusted base year value) are measured against market value, not other markets, she elaborated.
The fair market value refers to the selling price of a home that a buyer and seller agree on, and county appraisers study those transactions to make a new property value.
She said that after looking at varying levels of damage done to land and structures by the Butte Fire in the wake of the fire, her appraisers looked at market data and saw no indication that damaged land values were different after the fire.
“Many people are going to look at a moonscape and say, ‘This has a negative impact,’ but market data wasn’t demonstrating that,” Davis said.
After consulting with insurance companies, Davis decided that a 10% reduction in value for properties destroyed by the fire would be justifiable, along with a 5% reduction for properties that had partial damage, she said.
“We feel the pain of the Butte Fire survivors,” Davis said. “We’ve worked hard to extend benefits to them that are allowed under the law. At the same time, I am bound to follow the law and must recognize when the market rebounds.”
Davis said the office reappraises properties that have been newly constructed or had a change of ownership within four years of the activity, prioritized by date.
Most of the approximately 45,000 properties in the county have been reappraised within the past three years, Davis said. She attributes the current backlog of about 7,900 properties awaiting reappraisal to the Butte Fire, a staffing shortage and recruiting challenges.
“I understand the frustration that many owners have experienced with our backlog and late assessments,” Davis said. “I share that frustration. I appreciate the patience of the many owners affected by the backlog and hope they know that we are working on these assessments on a first-in, first-out basis. We are not giving preferential treatment to anyone because that would penalize the many owners who are waiting patiently.”
Davis added that different areas of the county have been affected by the 2008 recession and subsequent market adjustments differently, and county appraisers have adjusted values accordingly.
Davis said most of the county’s parcels have steadily increased in value over the past five years – continuing to rebound from the 2008 recession.
In 2013, about 20,000 properties were in decline, but by 2019, that number dropped to approximately 8,900, she said.
“Market conditions have improved and there’s been more activity on parcels – more sales, more construction,” Davis said.
She said that when the foreclosure crisis started in late 2007 in Stockton, values on the west end of the county started to decrease. From there, lower values tracked up the hill from Wallace to Valley Springs and Burson, over to Copperopolis and farther east, Davis said.
The Assessor’s Office is tasked with ensuring that assessed property values do not exceed market values. When market values are increasing, appraisers will increase the values, Davis said.
For properties that are in “Decline in Value” status, that increase can be much larger than 2%, which tends to be confusing for property owners seeing large increases, Davis said.
Proposition 13 (now Article XIIIA of the state Constitution) was a voter initiative passed in 1978 that restricted assessors from raising assessed values by more than 2% of their base year value.
“When Proposition 8 amended the Constitution, it required that assessors consider declining market conditions on a temporary basis,” Davis said. “Once that happens, the county can lawfully increase property values so long as the assessed value does not exceed the factored base year value or market value, whichever is less. Sometimes, those increases are significantly more than 2%.”
For homeowners concerned about appraisers visiting their properties without prior notification, Davis said this is a standard industry practice.
“One of our mandatory duties is to inventory and appraise all taxable property in the county,” she said. “It makes sense to photograph improvements or other structures so we can augment our notes and memory … It would be very helpful to us when we develop our conclusions about what is or is not assessable.”
The appeal process
The deadline to file an assessment appeal is Nov. 30, but it has been extended to 5 p.m. on Dec. 2 (the next available business day).
During an appeal hearing, the Assessor’s Office and the landowner are responsible for defending their respective opinions of value with market data, Davis said.
The test is always that an assessed value does not exceed a market value, she said.
“Let’s say we’ve assessed your property for $300,000 and you say its $200,000. If market value says it’s $300,000 or more, you have to find market data that proves your case,” Davis said. “It’s always possible that we might make a mathematical calculation error. Let’s say you’ve got a 1,500-square-foot house and (we assessed) it as a 2,200-square-foot house. Obviously if we thought that was what was on the property then that’s an error, so that’s why it’s important that property owners let us on the property to see what they have.”
Davis said assessment appeals must be resolved within two years or by the time the owner’s opinion of value is enrolled. If the owner is requesting a reduction in the base year value, it will remain enrolled until the Appeals Board makes a final determination. In other words, it’s not a permanent value reduction.
If the Appeals Board decides to issue a reduction, the next step is that the landowner and the Assessor’s Office will receive a notification of what the new value is, the office will process a roll correction and pass it on to the Auditor-Controller’s Office, from where a refund check will be issued to the property owner.
Visit bit.ly/2OmHd2a for more information about assessment appeals.