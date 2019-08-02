Independence Hall in Arnold packed with treasures for annual Flea Market

What began as an effort to raise funds more than 40 years ago has become a treasure hunter’s dream each year when the Arnold Independence Hall opens its doors to the public for the area’s largest Flea Market Aug. 3 and 4, from 8 a.m.-4 p.m.
Offering more than 4,500 square feet of sales space indoors, multiple pop-ups in front, and a full parking lot of treasures, there’s no shortage of items for patrons to peruse.
“We have books, clothing, glassware, fabric, yarns, sewing machines, furniture, skis, toys, you name it, we have it for sale,” said Bob Slaughter, Independence Hall volunteer.
The glassware and kitchen items will fill the main hall to the brim with books outside, clothing filling yet another hall and furniture commandeering the back parking lot.
“It gets bigger every year,” Slaughter, a volunteer for four years, said. “The hardest part is all the lifting.”
Each year the sale raises approximately 80% of the hall’s annual budget for the maintenance of the building and donations to local charities.
Articles left after the sale are donated to the Masonic Lodge in San Andreas for their weeklong flea market with clothing donated to non-profit thrift stores.
Nonprofits that help those in need and would like clothing donations, please call Dana Osterlund at 795-5178.