Members of the community gathered on March 26 for the Calaveras Chamber of Commerce Awards dinner at the Metropolitan in San Andreas. 

36 Chamber Awards 1 Calaveras County Chamber of Commerce Courtesy Photo.jpg

“The Calaveras business community came together to celebrate their night as the Awards, designed by Gateway Press, were given out. The night focused not only on our business community but the Calaveras community at large,” according to a statement from the Chamber of Commerce. 

This year's award winners are:

  • Choose Calaveras Beverage: Teresa Yeakey

  • Choose Calaveras Shopping: Joe Lopez

  • Choose Calaveras Services: Stacey Ray

  • Choose Calaveras Dining: Autumn McCardle

  • Small Business: Toyon Smart Storage

  • Large Business: Sender’s Ace Hardware and Market

  • Non-Profit: FOCAS – Friends of Calaveras Animal Services

  • Entrepreneur: Olive Crush Farms: Tasting Room & Provisions

  • Business of the Year: Copper Valley Development Partners

  • Rising Star: Hinterhaus Distilling

  • Legacy Award: Bank of Stockton 

  • Professional of the Year: Sarah Oskey 

  • Golden Frog: Mark Twain Medical Foundation

0
0
0
0
0

Danny is a writer and a Calaveras County native. He studied creative writing and marketing at San Francisco State University and has previously done work as an automotive journalist. He is happy to be back and writing about the local community.

Comment Policy

Calaveras Enterprise does not actively monitor comments. However, staff does read through to assess reader interest. When abusive or foul language is used or directed toward other commenters, those comments will be deleted. If a commenter continues to use such language, that person will be blocked from commenting. We wish to foster a community of communication and a sharing of ideas, and we truly value readers' input.