Members of the community gathered on March 26 for the Calaveras Chamber of Commerce Awards dinner at the Metropolitan in San Andreas.
“The Calaveras business community came together to celebrate their night as the Awards, designed by Gateway Press, were given out. The night focused not only on our business community but the Calaveras community at large,” according to a statement from the Chamber of Commerce.
This year's award winners are:
Choose Calaveras Beverage: Teresa Yeakey
Choose Calaveras Shopping: Joe Lopez
Choose Calaveras Services: Stacey Ray
Choose Calaveras Dining: Autumn McCardle
Small Business: Toyon Smart Storage
Large Business: Sender’s Ace Hardware and Market
Non-Profit: FOCAS – Friends of Calaveras Animal Services
Entrepreneur: Olive Crush Farms: Tasting Room & Provisions
Business of the Year: Copper Valley Development Partners
Rising Star: Hinterhaus Distilling
Legacy Award: Bank of Stockton
Professional of the Year: Sarah Oskey
Golden Frog: Mark Twain Medical Foundation