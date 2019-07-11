Editor,
Summertime is a time for children to play outdoors, swim, attend summer camp and go on family vacations. What happens, though, if you’re a child in foster care, living apart from your family, and unsure what the future holds? It’s difficult to enjoy the carefree days of summer when life might unexpectedly change at any moment. Youth in foster care are focused on what will happen to them in the future, and if they can return home. At CASA of Calaveras, we recruit, train, and support volunteers to help make the lives of foster youth better.
Court Appointed Special Advocates, or CASA volunteers, work one-on-one with a child or sibling group in foster care to ensure their needs are met. Not only do CASA volunteers provide vital information to the Court to facilitate better-informed decisions for the foster child, they also take the child on fun outings to have new experiences, help them enjoy the season, and make new memories. This summer, we invite our neighbors to help a child in our community by becoming a CASA volunteer.