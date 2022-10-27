Michael Ray Dell’Orto has fought fires for 59 years—longer if you count the summers he spent as a Boy Scout “burning off grass” for the fire department.
Dell’Orto has been the chief for the Mokelumne Hill Fire Protection District (MHFPD) for many of those years. His daughter, Sloane Dell’Orto, has served as one of many volunteer firefighters in the district. His son was also a volunteer firefighter during the summers while he attended college. Dell’Orto’s father, too, was a firefighter, he remarks, because back then “every male was in the fire department unless you had a reason not to.”
The Dell’Orto family, well-known in the area, has lived in Calaveras County since the early days of the Gold Rush. Dell’Orto said that his great-grandfather first came to the area in 1849, joking, “he must have dropped the newspaper as soon as he read it” and headed west. The Dell’Ortos have been here ever since.
Recently, the chief helped to hang a scarecrow “firefighter” from the balcony of the Hotel Leger in Mokelumne Hill, for an all-town decorating competition. He can often be seen strolling down the charming Main Street or working at his property that accommodates old fire equipment, a small airstrip, and a great view of the canyon that stretches beyond the town.
The job of fire chief is “supposedly part-time” but often involves going on calls in the middle of the night, says the chief, as well as “taking care of the bookwork” for the department.
He has also been overseeing the construction and implementation of a new firehouse in the nearby community of Paloma, something that has been underway for years. The chief says they’re “living up to that”—the promise that was given in 2005 when a special tax was introduced to fund this endeavor. The new station is “functional,” says Dell’Orto, but the work is far from over. Plans include adding bathrooms, training rooms and more, but Dell’Orto says “we’re chasing it.”
The small fire department in Mokelumne Hill currently answers anywhere from 200-400 calls in a year. Most are medical aid or related to vehicle accidents, but there have been several fires, too. Historically, the town has seen three devastating fires within its limits, but there have also been house fires and wildfires like the 2015 Butte Fire and the more recent Electra Fire.
Dell’Orto has worked fires in the area for over a half a century. He says what’s changed since his early years of fighting fires is safety.
“There’s been an evolution towards safety” with better gear, equipment, and training, says Dell’Orto.
Another thing that’s different is that new generations of firefighters come to the job without labor or trade skills, requiring even more training. Young people coming into the trade now “have never been allowed to do anything that might be perceived as dangerous,” explains Dell’Orto.
Some of the “kids” Dell’Orto has seen enter the department as new volunteer firefighters are now close to retiring from paid positions.
But Dell’Orto isn’t worried that young people will stop wanting to become firefighters. “Firefighting is really fun. It’s exciting, it's challenging, and there’s a lot of people who want to continue to get into the field,” said Dell’Orto.
His favorite parts of the job are working with people, and fighting fires. The worst part is the paperwork and planning.
“The fire is easy, the financing….” the chief says, trailing off.