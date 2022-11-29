As Christmas nears, Calaveras county towns welcome the holiday with sparkling lights, parades, and family-friendly gatherings. Here are some upcoming merrymaking events to help hasten the holiday cheer.
Friday, December 2
Murphys will host its annual Christmas Open House & Parade from 5-8 p.m. on Friday, Dec. 2. The parade starts at 5:30 in the Black Bart Playhouse parking lot on Algiers Street, traveling up Main Street past the Murphys Historic Hotel, and continues to where Main Street meets Big Trees Road. Businesses throughout downtown Murphys will be open for shopping and festivities, with outdoor patios lit by fire pits. A food drive for the Resource Connection will be held, with Cedar Creek Realty accepting donations of non-perishable food items through mid-December. Santa and Mrs. Claus will be at V Bistro & Bar During the event and at the restaurant until Dec. 5, V Bistro & Bar will be collecting toys for local families in need.
Saturday, December 3
The Town Square at Copper Valley in Copperopolis will host a tree lighting celebration from 4-7 p.m. on Saturday, Dec. 3. Event details include live Christmas music, face painting, cookie decorating, and visits with Santa.
Arnold will be hosting its annual Winter Wonderland from 5-7 p.m. on Saturday, Dec. 3, at the Arnold Plaza on Highway 4. The event will include free hot chocolate and popcorn, visits with Santa, Christmas carols and face painting.
Also on Dec. 3, the Valley Springs Area Business Association will be having its annual Christmas Parade with a craft fair and tree lighting. The parade is at 10 a.m. on Daphne Street, while the craft fair and photos with Santa will be held at the Veteran’s Hall from 9 a.m. to 1 p.m. Santa will also be at the 5 p.m. tree lighting for more photo ops. For more information, email info@valleyspringsaba.org.
The town of West Point will host a parade and tree-lighting event on Main Street on the evening of Saturday, December 3.
Saturday, December 10
On Dec. 10, the city of Angels Camp will host its 30th annual Gold Country Christmas event, featuring a lighted parade and Open House in the historic downtown beginning at 5 p.m. The event includes a downtown Open House and a photo op with Mr. and Mrs. Claus.
Sunday, December 11
Mokelumne Hill will have an Open House on Sunday, Dec. 11. The small town’s merchants will welcome shoppers and families throughout the day, with a tree-lighting ceremony planned at 5 p.m. This year’s event, Tidings and Tinsel Hometown Holidays, takes place along Main and Center Streets and in addition to opportunities to shop local businesses, will include photos with Santa, a craft fair, food vendors, live art demonstration, a magician, free hot cocoa and cookies and Christmas ornament and card-making stations.
