On Feb. 14, Valentine’s Day, Angels/Murphys Rotary once again honored veterans by distributing one-pound boxes of See’s Candy from a generous contribution via the Gordon T. and Melissa A. Family Foundation, presented by their daughter and CEO Kerry Heckman Bokides.
Heckman personally purchases and delivers the chocolates to Rotary from her residence in Acampo.
“My parents would be very proud to know their Foundation is involved in this worthy cause,” Kerry stated.
This is the third year that Rotary has honored veterans, and the list has grown from 36 to 74 over this time period. In fact, six more veterans who just happened to be having breakfast at the hotel that morning will be added to the list for next year. Both Kerry Heckman Bokides and myself had the privilege of meeting with the veterans in the lobby of the historic Murphys Hotel, where this event will be held from here on out, rather than the Veterans Memorial Park in Murphys, due to the change of weather.
When “The Walking Man of Murphys,“ Rick Ryan, came for his candy, he informed these ladies that he has 24 more miles to walk to reach his 11,000-mile mark! We applaud you, Rick Ryan, for the contributions you have made in the name of our veterans.
This year, in addition to the candy, the veterans were also treated to a box of Girl Scout cookies, selected by Heckman’s granddaughter Girl Scout, Harper Heckman.
If you are a veteran and did not receive a letter inviting you to receive a box of See’s Candy, please contact Rotarian Jenny Baxter so she can add you to her list for next year. She can be reached at (209) 736-0567 or jenny@jennyskitchen.com.