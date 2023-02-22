On Feb. 14, Valentine’s Day, Angels/Murphys Rotary once again honored veterans by distributing one-pound boxes of See’s Candy from a generous contribution via the Gordon T. and Melissa A. Family Foundation, presented by their daughter and CEO Kerry Heckman Bokides.

Heckman personally purchases and delivers the chocolates to Rotary from her residence in Acampo.

0
0
0
0
0

Comment Policy

Calaveras Enterprise does not actively monitor comments. However, staff does read through to assess reader interest. When abusive or foul language is used or directed toward other commenters, those comments will be deleted. If a commenter continues to use such language, that person will be blocked from commenting. We wish to foster a community of communication and a sharing of ideas, and we truly value readers' input.