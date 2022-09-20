On Sept. 15 downtown Mokelumne Hill was flooded with 275 fourth-graders from every elementary school in Calaveras County to learn about the history of the area. The program was started by former teacher MaryAnne Garamendi, who has been organizing the event for 25 years. 

Students pan for gold during the Sept. 15 history tour.

Each student got to participate in different activities that ranged from leatherwork to gold panning. The students even got to sit at the bar of the Hotel Léger Saloon, where they ate popcorn while waiting to take a tour of the “haunted hotel.”

Students sit down for a leather crafting shop.
Garamendi calms a hall full of students before leading them in a sing-along of “California, Here I Come.”
Students got to enter the saloon 11 years early.
Velasquez wraps up his lecture.
