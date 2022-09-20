On Sept. 15 downtown Mokelumne Hill was flooded with 275 fourth-graders from every elementary school in Calaveras County to learn about the history of the area. The program was started by former teacher MaryAnne Garamendi, who has been organizing the event for 25 years.
Each student got to participate in different activities that ranged from leatherwork to gold panning. The students even got to sit at the bar of the Hotel Léger Saloon, where they ate popcorn while waiting to take a tour of the “haunted hotel.”
“I just love the excitement that the kids have about seeing the hotel and just being there for the day,” said hotel co-owner Krissy Haderer. “I always like to ask them when they come back from their tour, ‘What did you learn? What was the most interesting thing you heard on your tour?’ And you get a variety of answers. It's not all about the kids thinking that the hotel is haunted. They actually listen to some of the history and stuff.”
Students also got to see a demonstration from Fred Velasquez, an educator on Native American history and culture. Velasquez showed the students different recreations of native artifacts that are not often seen due to deterioration over time. He also demonstrated basket weaving techniques while showing that many tools and supplies used could be found in their own backyard.
Throughout, he encouraged students to go outside and explore their surroundings.
Velasquez also lectured students on the history of Native American tribes in California and the local area while also dispelling many common myths taught in history classes. He did not shy away from the heavier subjects, such as California’s history of people coming to places like Calaveras County during the Gold Rush and hunting Native Americans for bounties in order to purchase supplies.
Despite this, the students remained very engaged and asked Velasquez as many questions as they could.
“I think it's so important that we mentor our young people. And this is a form of mentoring and sharing with the past for the present. So that's why I think it's important for our community to have these kids feel that, you know, they come together, they learn a little bit about the past; but while they're doing that, they're also learning about the present,” said Garamendi.
