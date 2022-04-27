Volunteer Spotlight: Our libraries are a labor of love

Surrounded by rolls of laminate and book jacket material, and shelves stacked with piles of books, Calaveras County library volunteers Celeste Bordner and Beverly Ratterman sat in the library offices and measured, cut, folded and smoothed coverings and sleeves on book after book, all the while chatting and laughing. No one shushed them.
They swiftly worked through piles of books awaiting processing before being moved to the eight libraries in the Calaveras County Library system. “There’s a whole bunch of new books coming in,” Bordner said. Books for the bookmobile. Zip books ordered by the community. New books for all the branch libraries.
“There’s more to be done now than in all the time I’ve been volunteering,” Ratterman said.
Ratterman has been a volunteer at the library for around 22 years, after she retired from the upholstery business, a skill that drew her to the job of covering books. But she didn’t start there. “I tried the front desk,” she said, but that didn’t last. “Not everyone was nice,” she said. Plus, there was a lot of typing. “I hadn’t typed since high school,” she said. “It just wasn’t working.” She found her spot covering books, working a few hours a week but doing a lot with little time. “I like to work with my hands,” she said.
Ratterman and Bordner agreed that one of the reasons they volunteer for the library is because they love to read. “When you hold a book, there’s something comforting about it,” Bordner said. A retired school principal, she bravely wears the title of “jacketeer,” wrapping plastic jackets around hardback books. “You actually cover the cover.”
Bordner had been volunteering at various library branches, but recently County Librarian Nancy Giddens asked if she would help with book processing.
Calaveras County libraries are fortunate to have a good size volunteer pool. According to Giddens, around 35 active volunteers work throughout the library branches. Another 50 or so volunteers work with local Friend’s groups and do special projects.
Giddens is grateful for every volunteer. “It is not an exaggeration to say that we could not get the work of book processing done without our faithful volunteers. Volunteers who help at the circulation desk free staff to do other work. Volunteers help sort book donations, help with Summer Reading and other programs and add so much to what we are able to offer the public.” She estimated that last year, volunteers worked the equivalent of 3.85 full time employees.
Mary Spitzer, a retired teacher, is one of the front desk volunteers, checking books out to patrons, helping people use the computers, answering questions. She loves it. “I get to interact with the public. I am a people person,” she said, her bright blue eyes sparkling.
“Giving back is so important,” she said. “To give without expectations of being paid is so important. If every person did a little bit of volunteering, the world would be a better place.”
Giddens agrees. Volunteers, she said, “put the frosting on the cake for us!”
To volunteer for the Calaveras County Library, go to the volunteer tab at www.calaveraslibrary.com, fill out an application and take it to the branch assistant or librarian.