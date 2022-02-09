On Sat, Feb. 5, Angels Camp resident Nate Nathan celebrated the release of his new album, “Butterflies from Mt. Sinai,” at the Good Karma Yoga Studio, shared by Bloodroot Apothecary, in Murphys.
The release, which features Nathan’s cross-genre blend of pop, jazz, ambient, and orchestral elements, is his sixth studio album. It features all original songs, and is 100% written, performed, recorded and produced by Nathan. The show coincided with Nathan’s birthday, as a sort of party he threw for himself, inviting guests to celebrate with him.
At the sold-out show Saturday night, 50 seated listeners were treated to Nathan’s eclectic musical style, which combines straightforward lyrics with a broad vocal range and unexpected melodies, often ethereal and dramatic. The quiet space of the studio provided the perfect opportunity for an intimate performance.
Guest musicians on the album accompanied Nathan for the performance, with Luke Dunn on guitar and Joshua Lewicki on trumpet.
Opera singer Michelle Moughton also performed, opening the show with an opera aria (solo vocal performance) and can be heard on the album's second track, titled “Epilogue: Come Home.” The song beckons listeners to “come home,” saying, “If you’re weak and tired, come home. If you’re lost and afraid, come home. You can count on me to be right there when you return.”
The album also offers songs like “My Butterfly,” a sticky-sweet love song with R&B vibes, and others like “It’s OK to Break Down,” a contemplative song about getting through hard times, something most can relate to. Nathan sings, “It's ok to break down, just don’t break apart” in a soft melody accompanied by his graceful piano playing.
Nathan, who studied music at Columbia College, has an affinity for not only writing songs and playing piano but also theater and the art of filming and editing his own music videos. Nathan’s artistic approach was on display Saturday night, with dramatic lighting in rich purple hues to match his album art, and even white butterflies projected onto the space, tying in the album’s central theme.
Nathan can be seen wearing purple butterfly wings at his performances, which he says is a visual reminder of “how serious the project was,” saying, “I have to understand my art before anyone else does…and wearing it and being forced to have the conversation about it forced me to dive deeper...almost like a self-study.”
Nathan says he “believes in the power of symbolism,” which explains creative choices for the album artwork and gives deeper meaning to his seemingly straightforward lyrics.
The album’s title track, “Butterflies from Mt. Sinai,” depicts an otherworldly experience that follows the Biblical character of Moses “right up that mountain to meet with God,” where “he (God) tore a hole in space upon that mountain,” transforming rocks into gold and “caterpillars to butterflies.” The narrator, Nathan, quietly sings “I’m standing far away, quite frightened by the light. I barely hear their words, but I am changing too.”
Nathan says the inspiration for the song came from the idea of witnessing something miraculous or transformational like the biblical Moses story and being transformed also as the observer, saying “for a good portion of my life I felt kind of disconnected…from a powerful experience, and then I realized you can experience those things almost as a byproduct of someone else.”
Nathan says he “struggles with the terminology” of spirituality and religiosity, but his beliefs shine through the album. “It kind of really boils down to relationship. … I believe in Jesus Christ, but what it is now compared to what it was when I was younger is very, very different. From struggling with a lot of different things like depression and then coming out of it. And just empirically realizing: Wow, I found someone who is looking out for me.”
Nathan continued, “I've even found that this album, with the way it was written with that as a core, has been just so fluent and it’s so fascinating how it's changed my whole musical trajectory. ”
Nathan’s next album is already mostly written, and just needs to be produced, but he plans on promoting and performing the new album “wherever people want it,” like a sort of musical traveling “circus.”
“Butterflies from Mount Sinai” is available for purchase and download on streaming platforms like Spotify, Apple Music. Follow Nate Nathan on Instagram and Facebook @TheNateNathan, or on his website, NateNathan.com.